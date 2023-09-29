The video game release calendar for October is a bit stacked

October is a lousy month for gaming. It’s packed with some of the biggest releases of the year. Remember back in the summer when Kingdom tears, Diablo IVAnd Final Fantasy XVI All released within five weeks? October is October – a much larger number of high-profile games are packed into a much shorter period of time. Here’s what we’re looking at.
- Wargrove 2 – October 5
Assassin’s Creed Mirage – October 5
Assassin’s Creed Mirage It is described as a return to the series’ action-adventure roots. The game returns to the Middle East, where you play as Bassem conditioning Fans may recognize who Valhalla When he comes to himself as a hidden person, the ancestors of the killers. Ubisoft everywhere Doctrine killer. There’s a live-action Netflix series in the works, and a mobile game, Assassin’s Creed JadeAnd three others Doctrine killer Projects — HEXY, red, And endless – which we are still waiting for details.
- Detective Pikachu – 6 October
- NHL 24 – 6 October
- Forza Motorsport – October 10
- Roblox On PlayStation – October 10
- Honkai: Star Rail On PS5 – October 11
- Lords of the Fallen – October 13
- Hellboy Web of Weird – October 18
This part of October becomes quite the grind with hit after hit after hit being unleashed In the same week.
Sonic Super Stars – October 17
Sonic Super Stars nothing Sonic Mania 2, but judging from all the trailers I’ve seen, that might be the case. Likes Obsession, stars Combines classic 2D side-scrolling with modern side-scrolling My voice Mods like new power-ups and four-player co-op.
- Gargoyles remastered – October 19
- Seventh Guest VR – October 19
Super Mario Bros Wonder – October 20
Everyone will have their eyes on her Super Mario Bros Wonder. Not only is he a Mario The game will launch in time for the holiday Switch buying season but will also mark the first time that Charles Martinet, Mario’s longtime voice actor, will not play the titular plumber. Nintendo has been tight-lipped about who should take over, saying we’ll know when we roll the credits He wonders. So expect people to speed up the game so we can finally find out.
Marvel Spider-Man 2 – October 20
Miles Morales and Peter Parker are two great Spider-Men who work great together. in Marvel Spider-Man 2 (Get it, because there is two In this game), we’ll travel online across New York, playing as Miles or Peter to take down a host of threats including Venom and Kraven the Hunter.
- Metal Gear Solid Collection – October 24
- Cities: Skylines II – October 24
- Dave the diver On Switch – October 26
- Ghost Runner 2 – October 26
Alan Wake 2 – October 27
Thirteen years after the release of the first game, Alan Wake returns to solve the most serious murders. Alan Wake 2, which will launch in October, is a treat for people who love the spooky season. It’s kind of not my game, but a lot of people whose opinions I trust and admire are seriously obsessed with this, and I’m happy for them.
Honorable mentions
These games aren’t strictly launching in October, but they’re close enough to count.
- El Paso, elsewhere -September 26
- Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty -September 26
I don’t know why the entire video game developer team decided to pick October to be so crazy, and while the list of releases is frankly amazing, I hope something like this never happens again. That’s just too many games.
