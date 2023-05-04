May 4, 2023

Microsoft’s Bing Chat AI is now open to everyone, with plug-ins coming soon

May 4, 2023

Microsoft is making the Bing GPT-4 chatbot available to everyone today, no more queue. All you need to do is sign in to Bing or the new Edge with your Microsoft account, and you’ll now have access to the open preview version supported by GPT-4. Microsoft is also massively upgrading Bing Chat with lots of new features and even plugin support.

This open preview launch comes about two months after Microsoft experimented with removing the queue for the new Bing Chat feature. The chatbot originally launched in a private preview in February, and Microsoft has gradually opened it up since then.

Bing Chat chat history.
Image: Microsoft

Microsoft is now adding more smart features to Bing Chat, including photo and video results, a new Bing and Edge feature, persistent chat and history, and plug-in support. Plugin support will be the main plus for developers and the future of Bing Chat.

Microsoft is working with OpenTable to enable its plug-in to complete restaurant reservations within Bing Chat and WolframAlpha to generate visualizations. Microsoft will be sharing a lot more at its Build conference later this month, where we should get a better look at how developers are already expanding this chatbot like OpenAI did with ChatGPT in March.

