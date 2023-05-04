Apple Arcade adds 20 more games, including an exclusive TMNT co-op title

Apple has rounded up the Apple Arcade game library with twenty new and classic titles. within plugins is a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles exclusive co-op game. in TMNT Maverick DestinyIn this game, you and some allies can fight your way through a group of enemies as you search for Splinter, who has gone missing.

This is a brawling roguelike, so it will be different every time you play. You’ll be able to combine turtle attacks with random power-ups and get some help from friends like April O’Neil and Casey Jones. It is worth noting TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge, The old-fashioned beat-em-up that arrived last year is also available on mobile, though you’ll need a Netflix subscription to play it on iOS or Android.

Also new what car? latest address from What is golf? And what bat? Tri-band studio. This time, you will control the car and take part in the races. If you’ve played the previous Triband games, you’ll know to expect some silly (and maybe even hilarious) twists. For one thing, the car has legs.

Apple has added several Disney titles to Arcade, including words with friends-style Disney SpellStruck 3D sticker book maker Disney + Coloring World A match-three puzzle game Disney Getaway Blast +. Elsewhere, Apple Arcade subscribers can now access a 4K version of the game BeingAd-free Snake.io And farming simulator 20.

Other indie games are available to Apple Arcade subscribers at no additional cost starting today, too, including the hits Limbo A powerful platform based on physics get over it. In addition, you will be able to check out Octodad: Dadliest catch Charming little horses Pogsnax It’s also coming to iOS this summer.

There are over 200 games on Apple Arcade. However, this is quite an expansion of the library. Meanwhile, Netflix recently said it plans to add 40 more titles to its mobile game catalog this year, including Oxenfree II: The Missing Signals.

