LG's MyView 32-inch 4K Smart Display has Netflix built-in

You can now buy the full list of LG's webOS-powered MyView displays, which debuted at CES earlier this month, including one with a 31.5-inch 4K IPS panel (model 32SR85U) that Starts at $599.99. Sure, gamers can find better value for their money from a monitor with maximum 5ms response times and a 60Hz refresh rate, but visual creatives might appreciate the 95 percent DCI-P3 color gamut. And when you're done with your desk work, you can run a full range of entertainment apps or stream directly from another device with AirPlay 2 and Miracast support.

It can be an ideal screen for watching movies at your desk without loud fans (or Slack notifications) spoiling the immersion, and it's easier to place in your home office than Samsung's Ark.

webOS app support makes it work too, with Microsoft 365 and Google Calendar integration, as well as video calls using a detachable 1080p webcam. There is a voice-activated magic remote to navigate the user interface, as well as a mouse and keyboard.

It's sleek, with slim bezels on three sides, while the screen sits on a removable stand that's adjustable for tilt and height. It's equipped with three USB-C Power Delivery ports that deliver up to 90W, has WiFi and Bluetooth for wireless connectivity, two HDMI ports, and 5W stereo speakers.

