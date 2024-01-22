Apple today released iOS 17.3 and iPadOS 17.3, the third major update to the iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 operating system updates initially released in September 2023. The software comes more than a month after Apple released iOS 17.2 and iPadOS 17.2 with the Journal app.

iOS 17.3 and iPadOS 17.3 can be downloaded to eligible iPhone and iPad devices over the air by going to Settings > General > Software Update. Apple has also released iOS 15.8.1 and iOS 16.7.5 for those using older versions of iOS.

With iOS 17.3, Apple is adding Stolen Device Protection to the iPhone, limiting access to private information only in case someone gets hold of both your ‌iPhone‌ and your passcode. It requires biometric authentication to do things like access passwords, turn off Lost Mode, make purchases in Safari, and more.

The update also includes support for AirPlaying content directly on some hotel room TVs, creating collaborative Apple Music playlists with friends and family, and more. Apple's full release notes for the update are below.

Protect stolen devices

– Stolen Device Protection increases the security of your iPhone and Apple ID by requiring Face ID or Touch ID without requiring a passcode to perform certain actions.

– Security delay requires using Face ID or Touch ID, waiting an hour, then additional successful biometric authentication before performing sensitive operations like changing your device passcode or Apple ID password Lock the screen

– New Unity wallpaper honors Black history and culture in celebration of Black History Month music

– Playlist collaboration lets you invite friends to join your playlist and everyone can add, rearrange and remove songs

– Emoji reactions can be added to any track in the collaborative playlist This update also includes the following improvements:

– Hotel AirPlay support lets you stream content directly to your in-room TV at select hotels

– AppleCare & Warranty in Settings displays your coverage for all devices signed in with your Apple ID

– Crash detection improvements (all iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 models)

More details on all the features Apple has introduced so far in ‌iOS 17‌ can be found in our dedicated report.