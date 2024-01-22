Apple today released iOS 17.3 and iPadOS 17.3, the third major update to the iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 operating system updates initially released in September 2023. The software comes more than a month after Apple released iOS 17.2 and iPadOS 17.2 with the Journal app.
iOS 17.3 and iPadOS 17.3 can be downloaded to eligible iPhone and iPad devices over the air by going to Settings > General > Software Update. Apple has also released iOS 15.8.1 and iOS 16.7.5 for those using older versions of iOS.
With iOS 17.3, Apple is adding Stolen Device Protection to the iPhone, limiting access to private information only in case someone gets hold of both your iPhone and your passcode. It requires biometric authentication to do things like access passwords, turn off Lost Mode, make purchases in Safari, and more.
The update also includes support for AirPlaying content directly on some hotel room TVs, creating collaborative Apple Music playlists with friends and family, and more. Apple's full release notes for the update are below.
Protect stolen devices
– Stolen Device Protection increases the security of your iPhone and Apple ID by requiring Face ID or Touch ID without requiring a passcode to perform certain actions.
– Security delay requires using Face ID or Touch ID, waiting an hour, then additional successful biometric authentication before performing sensitive operations like changing your device passcode or Apple ID password
Lock the screen
– New Unity wallpaper honors Black history and culture in celebration of Black History Month
music
– Playlist collaboration lets you invite friends to join your playlist and everyone can add, rearrange and remove songs
– Emoji reactions can be added to any track in the collaborative playlist
This update also includes the following improvements:
– Hotel AirPlay support lets you stream content directly to your in-room TV at select hotels
– AppleCare & Warranty in Settings displays your coverage for all devices signed in with your Apple ID
– Crash detection improvements (all iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 models)
More details on all the features Apple has introduced so far in iOS 17 can be found in our dedicated report.
Popular stories
Apple will launch iOS 17.3 next week with these new features
In its press release unveiling the new Black Unity Sport Band for the Apple Watch, Apple confirmed that iOS 17.3 will be released next week. The software update will likely be available on Monday, January 22, or Tuesday, January 23. ..
Two Apple Stores in the US are closing permanently today
As previously announced, Apple will permanently close its Infinite Loop and Royal Hawaiian retail stores in the US later today. Apple said all employees at both stores will have the opportunity to remain with the company. Apple Infinite Loop The Infinite Loop served as Apple's headquarters in Cupertino, California from 1993 until 2017, when Apple Park opened nearby. The store is on…
The new iPad Air, iPad Pro, and MacBook Air models will likely launch in March or April
Apple plans to release new iPad Air, iPad Pro and MacBook Air models this spring, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Based on this time frame, the devices could be released as early as March or April. After the devices launch, he said attention will turn to Apple's annual WWDC developer conference in June. Below, we run down the rumored features and expectations…
iPhone 7 users in the US can get up to $349 from Apple
Apple last year agreed to pay $35 million to settle a US class-action lawsuit alleging that the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus were vulnerable to audio issues due to a defective chip in the devices, and has now begun notifying eligible customers via email. You may be eligible for a payment from Apple if you're a US resident and owned an iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus between September 16, 2016…
Apple Vision Pro is now available for pre-order
Apple is now accepting pre-orders for the Apple Vision Pro, the company's first spatial computing device. Orders are direct in the US online store, with the Vision Pro limited to the US at the moment. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. The Apple Store app on your iPhone or iPad with Face ID is the best way to order Vision Pro, because ordering…
“Hipster-friendly explorer. Award-winning coffee fanatic. Analyst. Problem solver. Troublemaker.”
More Stories
Palworld has a huge weekend, selling 5 million copies and overtaking Cyberpunk 2077 on the list of most played games on Steam
What is the maximum level in Palworld? Level cap explained
A little-known company has a plan to change smartwatches forever