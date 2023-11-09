November 9, 2023

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra could have a big advantage over the iPhone 15 Pro Max – meet the Galaxy AI

Len Houle November 9, 2023 3 min read

The iPhone 15 Pro Max is so good that it has reclaimed the top spot from Samsung on our best phones list. Our previous top pick was the Galaxy S23 Ultra, which remains a great phone. But Apple’s flagship offered slightly better camera quality, faster performance, and longer battery life in the face of the iPhone 15 Pro Max and Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Now it’s Samsung’s turn to try to reclaim the mantle with the Galaxy S24 Ultra, and its rise to the top may have nothing to do with specs. Yes, Samsung should continue to offer the longest zoom of any camera phone and its unique S Pen. But its real advantage over the iPhone could come with AI advances.

Samsung has just announced that a new era of “Galaxy AI is coming” in New blog post, and it gives us a glimpse of what is likely to come with the Galaxy S24 series. Samsung reveals that its mobile AI experience will be powered by both on-device AI and cloud-based AI through collaboration with “like-minded industry leaders.” This could mean a partnership with OpenAI or Google.

And with the upcoming AI Translate Call feature, the Galaxy S24 Ultra will make calling someone who speaks another language as simple as turning on closed captions. (Image credit: Samsung)

For example, Samsung says AI Translate Call will give users a personal translator so that voice and text translations appear in real-time as they speak. This is very neat, but I don’t know how often people connect with others who speak another language.

