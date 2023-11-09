Apple releases urgent update for iPhone – how and why to install it

Lifestyle

The new titanium iPhone may not be as tough as it looks.

Apple recently released an important update for the iPhone 15s – the tech giant’s latest smartphone – after reports of bugs linked to virtual payments and car-related uses.

Specifically, several BMW owners said that near-field communication (NFC) features like Apple Pay malfunctioned when their iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, or iPhone 15 Pro Max were wirelessly charging in their car. Edge reported.

Virtual keys of the German car brand — which Acknowledge the problem Last month — it also failed. Other reports say Toyota Supra owners They were affected as well.

Apple’s solution It’s update 17.1.1, which “provides bug fixes” for wireless charging issues in some cars and a bug with the weather icon lock screen.

Users reported issues with iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Getty Images

Installing the fix is ​​simple enough – users can just go into their settings and find the Software Update tab while their phone is connected to a power source and WiFi.

Automatic updates can be turned on as well.

Bug fixes in Apple products have become so critical that the company is delaying the development of new software updates for next year to fix code glitches on existing devices. According to Bloomberg.

The Post has reached out to Apple for comment.

The titanium iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max were also criticized for getting uncomfortably hot during use. On the Apple forum One customer said Their devices were “too hot to hold.”

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo to caution This phenomenon is likely related to design “compromises” to reduce the weight of the phone.

“The main reason is most likely the compromises made in the design of the thermal system to achieve lighter weight, such as reducing the heat dissipation area and using a titanium frame, which negatively affects thermal efficiency,” Kuo wrote in September on Medium.

“If Apple does not properly address this issue, it could negatively impact shipments throughout the product lifecycle of the iPhone 15 Pro series.”

Apple blamed software and app bugs for the problem, not its titanium frame.





Load more…



{{#isDisplay}}

{{/isDisplay}}{{#isAniviewVideo}}



{{/isAniviewVideo}}{{#isSRVideo}}



{{/isSRVideo}}





