I definitely don’t like it! The world’s most impatient customer approaches delivery staff at a McDonald’s restaurant in Maryland

A disgruntled man panicked, caused complete chaos and shocked the staff in a viral video captured from inside a McDonald’s restaurant in Maryland.

The man, whose identity has not been released, was outside his car and reaching for the car window at the Golden Arches in White Marsh, about 16 miles south of Baltimore.

In the clip, which has now gone viral, the man begins throwing several McDonald’s items intended for distribution to customers.

‘You’re doing this!’ You’re doing this, b****! He can be heard screaming as he throws packages of French fries.

He then goes for drinks, without any of the staff confronting him and one of them appearing to be trying to get away from the situation.

He then threw a large soda can far enough to shock people inside the restaurant. It is unclear whether anyone was injured.

The man can then be heard shouting: “Shut it now!” He is trying to take part of the soda fountain.

“Give me some food!” he shouts, apparently pointing at a McDonald’s employee.

Suddenly, he rips the cash register – equipped with a computer screen – off its hinges as he declares: “I own all of this.”

“Give me some fucking food,” he repeats, before threatening to confront one of the workers.

He then shakes the parts of the cash register he tore out, and again demands some “real fucking food.”

When an employee tries to reassure him that food is coming, he asks them to give him some fries.

He then calls his addressee a “b****” before asking her to give him the fries again.

The Golden Arches where the man exploded are located in the White Marsh area, about 16 miles south of Baltimore.

The worker approaches the man carrying a McDonald’s bag, which supposedly contains the food he was ordering.

The man repeats his insult before demanding another bag of food.

“Stupid f******,” he declares, continuing to insult the workers even after they serve him food.

After one final vulgar outburst, the man rolled down the car window and drove away.

It is unclear whether this man has been arrested or detained to receive mental health services.

The post on TikTok received tens of thousands of views and hundreds of comments.

“Please tell me he got caught,” one commenter says.

And someone else seemed to understand his anger: ‘Mickey D’s fries are poussin’!!!’

Another person was confused by the fact that they still served him food afterward.

Regardless of his bad behavior, he’s not the only person feeling frustrated at McDonald’s recently.

The price increases affected customers, including one Connecticut location that was offering a Big Mac for up to $18.

McDonald’s officials recently said they were reining in price hikes and focusing more on value meals after seeing a decline in visits from some customers.

McDonald’s has been accused of “predatory inflation” – the practice of taking advantage of headlines about inflation by raising prices too much.

In the first three months of 2023, McDonald’s saw its profits rise to $3.314 billion, an increase of 8.64 percent over the same period last year. About 8.4 percent of its growth is due to higher menu prices.

According to the Big Mac Index by The EconomistThe price of a basic McDonald’s meal has risen 125 percent since 1996.

In the past two years alone, they have risen by 6 percent.