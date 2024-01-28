January 28, 2024

The limited edition Shovel Knight Switch Joy-Con has been revealed, and pre-orders are now available

January 28, 2024

If you're a fan of Shovel Knight, you might want to check out the latest officially licensed limited edition controllers from 'CptnAlex Designs'.

There are two sets available. Both are available for pre-order $165.00 Through February 29, 2024. There are 1,000 sets of these consoles each, and pre-orders will ship in either the second or third quarter of this year. It also comes with an exclusive enamel pin and some other items.

Shovel Knight and King Knight Joy-Con

Whether you use the Shovel Blade or the Pleasure Kit, you are a knight worthy of the best equipment available! This Joy-Con set features a unique Shovel Knight style, with Shovel Knight and King Knight ready for battle on the back.

This officially licensed Shovel Knight Joy-con is a limited edition game and part of our premium collection Collection of signatures. As part of our Collection of signatures, it comes with some exciting extras! Each set of consoles comes with a stainless steel authenticity card engraved with your console number within the series. Also includes an exclusive hard enamel pin and premium collectible box!

These aren't your average controllers, but you're not your average knight!

Plague Knight & Specter Knight Joy-Con

Whether you use the Shovel Blade or the Pleasure Kit, you are a knight worthy of the best equipment available! This Joy-Con set features a unique Shovel Knight style, with Plague Knight and Specter Knight ready for battle on the back.

If you end up ordering both sets of controllers, you'll also receive a “super limited” Fish Head Shovel Knight enamel pin. Cptn Alex Designs is also offering a collectible giant enamel pin, with pre-orders now for $25.00.

Man, fish, or something else? No one really knows what lies behind this mask shovel knight – But a mysterious knight carrying a fish-headed shovel blade is known to appear throughout the village. And now they are an enamel pin!

Is anyone interested in these Joy-Cons? Tell us in the comments.

