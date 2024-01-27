Fossil has finished manufacturing smartwatches but will continue to release updates for a few years

Fossil is officially exiting the smartwatch sector. After months of speculation about the future of the Wear OS smartwatch lineup, which has not seen a new model since the sixth generation for 2021, the company has confirmed to… On Friday she abandons that category entirely. There won't be a sixth-generation successor, but existing Fossil smartwatches will still get updates “for the next few years.”

In a statement to the edgeA Fossil Group spokesperson said it “has made a strategic decision to exit the smartwatch business,” citing the evolving landscape of the industry. “The Fossil Group is redirecting resources to support our core strength and core segments of our business that continue to provide us with strong growth opportunities: the design and distribution of exciting traditional watches, jewelry and leather goods under our own brand names as well as licensed ones.”

Fossil has been very quiet about its smartwatch plans recently, after an initial few years of constant releases, and the decision will come as a disappointment to anyone who was holding out hope for the seventh generation. While they've been known to struggle with battery life, Fossil smartwatches are some of the nicest out there.