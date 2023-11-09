The best Black Friday deals on PS5, Xbox consoles, DualSense controllers, TVs, AirPods and more

The best daily deals for Wednesday, November 8 include both Xbox Series . Elite Lightsabers and LEGO Star Wars sets like the UCS Razor Crest, Death Star Trench Run diorama, and more.

The PS5 Slim Spider-Man 2 Gaming Console Bundle is priced at $499.99

For those of you who have been holding out for the newer, more compact PlayStation 5 console, well, your wait is almost over. Dell currently has the PS5 Slim Disc Edition Spider-Man 2 console bundle for just $499.99. We first saw the PS5 Slim at Walmart earlier today, but it quickly sold out. Dell is currently the only vendor available, though we’ll no doubt see other vendors flocking in soon.

The best thing about this new PS5 Slim bundle is that you get a copy of Spider-Man 2 for free. Technically, you can get a full-sized PS5 console with Spider-Man 2 for the same price, but there’s no point in doing that if you can get a smaller unit.

Extended through today only: 50% off Walmart+ Membership

A one-year Walmart+ membership normally costs $98, but today only you can get it for just $49, or 50% off. W+ members will receive free, no-minimum shipping on most items shipped directly by Walmart, and a free subscription to the Paramount+ streaming service. Some other perks include free store delivery and hassle-free doorstep pickup. Walmart Black Friday deals have already begun, so you can take advantage of your perks right away.

$50 off Xbox Series

Dell currently offers Xbox Series Gaming console for only $449.99. That’s actually $50 off an MSRP of $500, but that’s not all. You’ll also receive a $75 Dell promotional gift card. This is the best deal yet for the Xbox Series This is a brand new console with a full year Microsoft warranty.

You’ll receive the gift card via email within 20 days after your Xbox ships and it will expire after 90 days. Use your gift card to buy almost anything from Dell, including gaming PCs, gaming monitors, gaming consoles, and even Xbox games and accessories.

Sony DualSense controllers are $49.99 each

Just for this week, Sony has decided to lower the prices of its DualSense controllers. They are usually priced at either $69.99 or $74.99 depending on the color, but today they are priced at $49.99 each. You’ll see this sale at quite a few sellers, including Amazon.

PlayStation 5 Spider-Man 2 controller bundle for $499.99

Just in time for Black Friday and the holiday season, Amazon is offering the PS5 Disc Edition console bundled with the new Spider-Man 2 game for just $499.99. It normally retails for $559.99, more if you’re purchasing the game and controllers separately.

Hisense 4K Roku Smart TV 75-inch for just $398

A 75-inch TV for $398 is a real Black Friday deal. If you find a cheaper 75-inch TV this deal on Black Friday, the TV itself will likely be a lot worse than this. The Hisense R6 TV doesn’t have a lot of premium features like a native 120Hz refresh rate, HDMI 2.1, or fancy OLED, but it’s still a solid TV that offers great picture quality at a very low price. Walmart also offers free shipping to everyone.

Apple AirPods (2nd generation) $69

If you’re looking for a pair of Apple AirPods that work seamlessly with your iPhone, but don’t want to spend a lot of money and don’t need active noise cancellation, these are the best deal you’ll ever find. The second-generation Apple AirPods wireless earbuds are usually priced at $129, and we’ve seen them for as low as $99.99, but today Walmart has them for just $69.

Sony Bravia XR A90J 4K OLED Smart TV 65-inch, $1,398

As part of Walmart’s early Black Friday sale event, Walmart is offering the 65-inch Sony Bravia XR A90J This 4K OLED Smart TV is only $1,398.00. This was Sony’s newest TV of 2021. Although the A90J is an older model, it was one of the best TVs of its time. It’s still one of the best OLED TVs you can buy. To get a better 65-inch Sony TV than the current generation, you’ll have to shell out a lot of money for the A95K, which costs hundreds more.

TCL Alto 5+ 2.1ch Soundbar for $49

Walmart has the TCL Alto 5+ soundbar for just $49. This 32-inch speaker package includes a separate wireless subwoofer to help overcome the low end. This will sound much better than any built-in TV speaker. It has HDMI ARC, optical and AUX inputs, as well as Bluetooth for wireless streaming.

41% discount on Hasbro Star Wars The Black Series Darth Vader and Luke Skywalker Force FX Elite Metal Hell Light Up Swords

Amazon is offering your choice of Star Wars The Black Series Darth Vader or Luke Skywalker Force FX Elite Electronic Lightsabers for just $164.99. That’s a 41% discount off the original MSRP of $280. These are two of the most iconic lightsabers in the Star Wars universe and the higher black version variants are almost never discounted. Darth Vader’s lightsaber glows red and is specifically modeled after the prop seen in the recent Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi TV series. Luke Skywalker’s lightsaber glows green and is modeled after a prop seen in numerous Star Wars movies and TV shows from Star Wars: Return of the Jedi to The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett. These highly detailed 1:1 Hasbro replicas feature a solid metal handle, authentic (officially licensed) sound effects, LED lighting with smooth progressive effects, a removable kyber crystal, and a screen to show it all off.

20% off LEGO UCS Star Wars The Razor Crest 75331

Today Amazon offers LEGO UCS Star Wars The Razor’s Crest 75331 For only $479.99. This represents a 20% discount off the original MSRP of $600 and the best price we’ve ever seen for this set. We expect to see the same price on Black Friday (if it’s not sold out already), but thankfully it’s available earlier. The Razor Crest 75331 is a UCS, or Ultimate Collector Series, kit. It consists of 6,187 pieces, making it the third largest Star Wars set in terms of number of bricks. The resulting construction was impressively large at 20 inches long, 29 inches wide, and 10 inches high. According to LEGO, the LEGO Ultimate Collector Series represents the absolute best in collectible LEGO sets. Featuring hard-to-find, exclusive, impressively large LEGO sets, designed specifically with adult collectors in mind.

35% off LEGO Star Wars Diorama sets (Star Wars Death Star Trench Run 75329 or Dagobah Jedi Training 75330)

Here’s your chance to recreate two of the most iconic scenes from Star Wars using LEGO bricks. Amazon has some big discounts on two of the three original LEGO Star Wars diorama sets. Death Star Trench Run 75329 is only $45.99 right now, which is 35% off the original MSRP of $70. The Dagobah Jedi Training 75330 is priced at $57.59 USD, which is a 36% discount off the original MSRP of $90 USD. The Dagobah Jedi Training Diorama is more expensive because it is a larger set of 1,000 pieces compared to the Trench Run set of 665 pieces.

SanDisk Ultra 1TB Micro SDXC Card, $69.99

As part of its Black Friday sale event, Walmart is offering a SanDisk Ultra U1 A1 Micro SDXC 1TB Card for just $69.99. SanDisk happens to be the only official manufacturer of Nintendo Switch cards, so compatibility with the Switch console is pretty much guaranteed, though it works with every other device that accepts Micro SDXC cards. This includes the Steam Deck, ASUS ROG Ally, GoPros, cameras, and more.

Alienware AW3423DWF QD OLED 34-inch Gaming Monitor

As part of Dell’s Early Black Friday sale, Dell is offering Alienware AW3423DWF 34-inch QD-OLED gaming monitor for just $799.99. That’s $200 less than the MSRP. This is the same panel found in Samsung Odyssey G8 This 34-inch QD OLED gaming monitor is currently on sale for an additional $100. The Alienware AW3423DWF is one of the only two QD OLED gaming monitors Dell sells. This 34-inch monitor features a 3440 x 1440 WQHD resolution with a 1ms response time and a 165Hz refresh rate. A is used Samsung Quantum Dot OLED panel. Quantum dot, or “QD,” OLED panels are brighter than traditional OLED panels without losing the color accuracy, range, and wide viewing angles that OLED displays are known for. The AW3423DWF features a 99.3% DCI-P3 color gamut and is factory calibrated with Delta E less than 2. It is HDR True Black 400 certified and features up to 1,000 nits of peak brightness.

2021 Apple iPad 10.2-inch 64GB for $249

Amazon has a new brand for 2021 Apple iPad A 10.2-inch tablet with Wi-Fi and 64GB for just $249. This iPad normally retails for $329, so you’re saving about 25%. This is the lowest price we’ve seen for an iPad, which is actually the lowest price you can get for an iPad. These are brand new units and come with Apple’s 1-year warranty.