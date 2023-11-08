Humane’s AI Pin costs $699 and $24 per month with OpenAI and T-Mobile integration

Humane has been teasing its first device, the AI ​​Pin, for most of this year. The pin is scheduled to be released on Thursday, however the edge It has obtained documents detailing almost everything about the device before its official launch. What they show is that Humane, the company promoting a post-smartphone world, is about to launch a $699 screenless wearable smartphone with a $24-a-month subscription fee that runs on a Humane-branded version of T.-Telephone Network Mobile with access to AI models from Microsoft and OpenAI.

The pin itself is a square device that magnetically attaches to your clothing or other surfaces. However, the clip is more than just a magnet; It’s also a battery pack, which means you can swap out new batteries throughout the day to keep the Pin running. We don’t know how long a single battery lasts, but the device comes with two “battery boosters.” It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor and uses the camera, depth and motion sensors to track and record its surroundings. It has a built-in speaker, which Humane calls a “personal speaker,” and can connect to Bluetooth headphones.

Since there was no screen, Humane came up with new ways to interact with the pin. It's primarily meant to be a voice-based device, but there's also a green laser projector we've seen in demos, which can project information onto your hand. You can also hold things up in front of the camera and interact with the pin through gestures, as there's a touchpad somewhere on the device. Pin doesn't always register or even listen for the wake word, instead asking you to manually activate it somehow. It has a "Trust Light" that flashes when the pin is registered.

The $24-per-month Humane subscription includes a phone number and cellular data through T-Mobile

The documents show that Humane wants the Pin to be considered a completely standalone device, not an accessory for your smartphone. $699 gets you the pin, charger, and these two battery boosters. But the real story is that a Humane subscription costs $24 a month, which includes a phone number, cellular data on Humane’s own wireless service that runs on the T-Mobile network, cloud storage for photos and videos, and the ability to create unlimited queries for AI models, though Although we’re not sure which one specifically.

Humane did not respond to a request for comment.

Pin’s operating system is called Cosmos, and instead of acting as a collection of apps, Humane seems to be imagining a more seamless system that can call on as many AI systems and other tools as you need them to. It looks a bit similar to ChatGPT’s plug-in system, through which you can attach new features or data to your chatbot experience — and which tracks reports that a pin will be triggered by GPT-4.

The documents we’ve seen suggest that Pin can write messages that look like you, and there’s a feature that will summarize your email inbox for you. Pin can also translate languages ​​and identify foods to provide nutritional information. There is support for Tidal music streaming, which includes an “AI DJ” that selects music for you based on your current context. It will also offer AI-based photography features, but it’s not clear what that means.

Humane is clearly aiming for the Pin to be a simple, standalone wearable device, but there is a way to manage the device: a tool called Humane.center, which is where you're supposed to set up and customize your device before you start wearing it. He. She. It's not clear if this is a website or a phone app, but this is how you can access the notes, videos, and photos you collect while wearing the pin.