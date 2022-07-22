July 22, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

The Witcher 3 designer remembers the "mistake" the team made with a key feature

The Witcher 3 designer remembers the “mistake” the team made with a key feature

Len Houle July 22, 2022 2 min read

CD Projekt Red admitted it included quite a few highlights in The Witcher 3: Skellig’s map for Wild Hunt, but also explained why it filled in so many question marks on the screen in the first place.

talking while Developer 20th Anniversary FlowWitcher 4 campaign manager Philip Webber, who was a junior mission designer at the time, said that the various smugglers’ hideouts—underwater chests scattered in dozens throughout Skellig’s oceans—were not actually presented as points of interest at all.

Given the exceptional size of The Witcher 3’s map, CD Projekt decided it needed something more than questions upon questions to fill out.

“I can freely admit that I am one of those people who have really put these question marks in the world,” Webber said. “It was already late 2014, so it wasn’t long before the release [in May 2015] When we fill the world with them.

The Witcher 3’s Skellig features dozens and dozens of embarrassing things to get into smugglers’ hideouts.

“There wasn’t a lot of time so it was quite a bit, ‘Well we just have to do it and we can’t do it perfectly,'” he continued. Yet I have a defense.” “I’ve done a lot of these terrible–I can say horrible because I did–smugglers’ hideouts. But originally, we put them in the world, we put some seagulls on top of them so you could see them spin, but it wasn’t that you planned to actually have an icon on the map.”

Instead, Webber explained, smugglers’ hideouts were intended to be fun that players would encounter randomly, rather than somehow collectible that would take hours to complete.

See also  Nintendo updates Switch Online + Expansion Pack promo with new footage

“I totally agree that was a mistake,” he laughed. “I will never do that again.”

It looks like the upcoming Witcher game won’t have as many question marks on its map, at least not like many of the daunting question marks. It’ll be a while before we find out, as The Witcher 4 (for lack of an official name) only entered pre-production in May, so it’s likely years away.

CD Projekt Red only revealed one teaser image for the game, but one tiny little thing still sparks many fan theories. CD Projekt later confirmed that the photo featured a Lynx medal, but whether or not the Witcher School was new is still being debated.

We don’t know much about the game, other than CD Projekt Red who partnered with Epic Games to build it in Unreal Engine 5 and that its director has promised there won’t be a crisis on his watch.

Ryan Dinsdale is a freelance translator at IGN. He’ll be talking about The Witcher all day long.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

8 min read

This week in Bungie – 7/21/2022 > News

July 21, 2022 Len Houle
2 min read

Dell XPS 13 Plus Developer Edition Certified for Ubuntu 22.04 LTS

July 21, 2022 Len Houle
2 min read

Square Enix launches its first NFT project

July 21, 2022 Len Houle

You may have missed

3 min read

‘Wheel of Time’ has been renewed for season 3 at Amazon before season two comes out

July 22, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

NASA’s Mars spacecraft discovers a strange, string-like object that’s spreading viral

July 22, 2022 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

The monarch butterfly has been added to the Red List of Threatened Species of the International Union for Conservation of Nature

July 22, 2022 Frank Tomlinson
2 min read

The Witcher 3 designer remembers the “mistake” the team made with a key feature

July 22, 2022 Len Houle