This week in Bungie – 7/21/2022 > News

This week at Bungie, we’re talking about Solstice loot, Gunsmith’s reputation changes, and finally, we’d like to invite you to save a special date. Before we get into the latest version of TWAB, we want to share a small statement after recent events, particularly regarding instances of harassment within our community. Our goal is to promote a healthy, inclusive and kind society. While there is a lot of conversation going on about online harassment, we want to take this opportunity to remind people as we have done in the past, not to try to harass, attack, or stalk anyone with whom Bungie is involved in litigation. The best way to support this community is to be a positive example of that kindness and inclusion that is at the core of what it means to be a Guardian. For this week’s TWAB, we’re sharing some details about the exact August date you want to pay attention to. We also check out some great Winter Solstice bonuses for players to earn in the real world, unlock Osiris voting experiences again, and see what happened with our good friend Banshee-44. But first, let’s start with a special event that we’re hosting next month because we’re honestly too giddy to be able to hold off any longer. With that being said, let’s get right into it, shall we?

We’re excited to announce the upcoming Destiny 2 premiere date! We would like to invite you to celebrate August 23, 2022 below your calendars. There are no spoilers, but we’re excited to show you what’s next. Who knows, we might have some surprises in this proverbial cover.

Please enjoy a little teaser below, because you know we’re pretty excited to just leave things on Save the Date. Check out the No Escape video below that dives into the history of the Light and Darkness story so far to prepare for the looming show.

We also want to take this moment to set some expectations before the show itself. Since we have some exciting things set for the next month, TWABs will not announce any major news before this date. We’ll keep you all updated on the live game itself, but we won’t be sharing any groundbreaking discoveries until everyone (not you, watch) sees Showcase next month. And in case you missed out on former TWAB We are still looking for Guardian profile videos to feature in said gallery! Don’t be shy, keep using the hashtag #GuardianProfiles on social media to share your favorite memories, any meaningful moments with friends you met along the way, and anything else you want to share with us about what makes you a guardian. Point to us in those moments, we’d love to see them!

We’ve made changes to the different vendors in Destiny 2 and with a new season approaching, the team feels that Season 18 is the perfect time to make some tweaks to ‘ol Banshee. To talk about what kind of transformations players can look forward to when looking at this gunsmith’s reputation path ranking, we have Economic Advantage, Joshua Kolinsky Here are some of these changes on behalf of the team.

Joshua Kolinsky: Over the past two seasons, we’ve evaluated the data, as well as your feedback, regarding the progression of your gunsmith’s reputation. And like the Banshee-44 memory, it’s not quite the case we’d like it to be. To address this, we’ll be making some changes in Season 18. Here is a brief overview of what players can expect: First, starting in Season 18, completing daily Gunsmith rewards will now grant 50 Gunsmith reputation (up from 25) for a total of 200 Gunsmith reputation each day. For this reason, you’ll want to make sure and stop giving “ol Exo” a hello when hanging out in the tower. Second, and more impactfully for players, the gunsmith’s reputation earned from dismantling legendary or exotic weapons and armor will be increased to 5 each (up from 3). This will provide a significant boost to the rate at which a gunsmith’s reputation can be earned. In general, we want engaged players to be able to reset Banshee-44’s reputation at least once per season. And while these changes coming in Season 18 will allow players to align with Exo more efficiently, we’ll continue to monitor and evaluate progress over the coming seasons. Hopefully, these changes will make the Gunsmith’s reputation system feel even more rewarding in Season 18. So, go ahead and get this loot! Like Banshee-44 always says, “Every little helps. Believe me.”

The solstice is alive and now we can all touch the grass – together – in the zodiac. feel that? This is some quality of photosynthesis. Do you know what quality is? The new Bungie Rewards 2022 T-shirt and tank top are now available at the Bungie Store. Well, well, the Flamekeeper stamp pin is pretty neat too, and it wouldn’t lie. If you’re like me and don’t have any self-control when it comes to cool new loot, earning the latest items is pretty simple. (Sans glowy-y parts, but we can make them radioactive if you really want to. Maybe. Come back right away, check with Legal…). For wearable gear, Guardians will need to make sure they complete Solstice’s onramp hunt series before August 9 at 10AM PT. For the Pin, Guardians will need to complete the 2022 Solstice Seal and earn this associated title on the same date. And no, you’re not going crazy, it’s the first time Solstice has a stamp you earn, so go ham. After all, the great Rihanna once said, “Shine like a diamond.” Just pretending “diamond” means that a sweet shield, a sweet glow. It’s practically the same thing. See also City Connection announces multiple versions of "Saturn Tribute X Taito" for the Nintendo Switch Online Store

The sun is a mortal loser…

The winter solstice is live, our player support team is full of caffeine; We are ready to rock! This week’s Player Support Report includes more on Bonfire Bash activity and more on the status of the missing Bungie Foundation logos. With the event just starting, more known issues are identified and addressed. For now, here’s what the team has in store for the near future. This is their report.

Silver Ash Max

Players who complete a Bonfire Bash activity while holding a collection of Silver Ash may continue to turn their Silver Ash without receiving more Silver Ash.

Players must make sure they have space available to earn more Silver Ash before completing the activity.

Hotfix 4.1.5.1

Next Tuesday, July 25, Destiny 2 Hotfix 4.1.5.1 will be released. View the Destiny Server and Update Status page over here For maintenance times, plus the schedule below:

9:00 a.m. (1600 UTC): Destiny 2 maintenance begins.

9:45 a.m. (1645 UTC): Destiny 2 is now offline.

10:00 AM (1700 UTC): Destiny 2 Hotfix 4.1.5.1 will begin rolling out across all platforms and regions.

11:00 a.m. (1800 UTC): Destiny 2 maintenance completed. known problems

As we continue to investigate several known issues, here is a list of the most recent issues reported to us in our #Help forum:

Some players who have donated to the Bungie Foundation Giving Festival may have blank emblems included in their kits.

The Kindling and Ember armor mod slots in Candescent armor incorrectly use the combat armor style icon in the armor menu screen.

The Solstice Seashore Collection is not unlocked to the player after unpacking. We are currently working on a fix for the affected players.

The latest update made unintended changes to The Last Word corruption output, which will be tweaked back to the intended levels in the next hotfix.

Some activities do not drop the silver leaf, including, Eternal Daring, Siver, Sorrow Altars, Patrols, and Blind Well.

The Exotic Hyperborean Pinion sparrow obtained from Solstice’s “Fuel for the Fire III” victory does not appear in combos.

Solstice shield cannot be made into shield decoration.

Heroes are sometimes not stunned by the Molten Overload bomb.

The Claim button for Hunter characters does not appear on the Season Pass Reward page. Players can still get items by swiping down past the Season Pass reward path and clicking the Claim button on the individual unclaimed rewards listed.

Some completed wins are irreversible for some players. See also M2 Macbook Air, Macbook Pro and Mac Mini are coming

For game cinema fans, we have two completely different experiences to enjoy. Step back in nostalgia to play with friends for some good co-op games on the couch where four guards take over one duo dungeon. This video is useful because friends have traveled to different countries to make this happen and if that’s not just the nice thing, I don’t know what is. As for our second pick, and let’s be honest, that’s me who we’re talking about, so to no one’s surprise, you can go the meme route and enjoy Caiatl getting her dancing during the final Catharsis mission of the Haunted season. Because naturally. Got your popcorn? Good. Enjoy!

movie of the week: With our combined strength

movie of the week: Venting in a nutshell

Bruno: I love Eris. I love the drifter. I love Moondust and Rat, and I hope they share some feelings of affection as well. They tolerate each other and work well together, at least. Anyway, I never thought such a short and seemingly meaningless phrase would be among my favorite Destiny 2 quotes, but here we go. art of the week: “Take care of yourself, mouse.”

Evan: Who said Cabal couldn’t be cute?

art of the week: Om nom nom

Choosing an AOTW bonus? At this time of year? At this time of the day? Fully localized within TWAB? okay then! Bonus art of the week: in the forged fire See also NPD Group Reveals "Top 10 Games Played" in Q1 2022 (US)