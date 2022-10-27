Gotham Knights briefly gave up hacking protection

picture : DC/Warner Bros./Kotaku/Wilro Hood ( stock struggle )

Gotham Knights He got his first important post-launch patch on PC yesterday. The update was aimed at fixing online multiplayer bugs and squashing some bugs. Unfortunately, he also smashed a file Batman The game’s Denuvo DRM protection, apparently making it vulnerable to hackers. This is one way to take them by surprise.

The patch on PC was a faltering co-op adventure I paid last nightIt didn’t take long for game crackers to realize that the new design released on Steam was missing Denuvo. News started spreading on sites like sub CrackWatchand even led some to believe that Warner Bros. removed DRM on purpose. you did not.

SteamDB logs appear That new build had the Denuvo anti-tamper protection in place released about 14 hours later, but the damage was clearly done. People are not likely to play the new pirated version of Gotham Knights It can participate in multiplayer, a focal point of loot-based brawl, and pirates will not be able to enjoy future patch fixes or content updates. They’ll likely have a free-to-play single-player campaign now, though.

Kotaku I contacted Warner Bros. to comment.

Read more: 11 Gotham Knights Tips to kick the criminal ass and clean the streets in style

Denuvo protection is controversial among some PC users in part because it limits how they can store and play a game. It’s also largely believed to negatively affect the performance of PC games that use it. Often, the DRM is removed by game publishers for weeks or months After launch, especially if it is finally “hacked” by hackers. Rarely is it dropped by accident and then retrieved.

Of course, the biggest issue for Gotham Knights Is that It’s simply not goodespecially for a game that has been in development for many years, is one of the first $70 exclusive games for the new generation, obviously inspired by much better Arkham Batman games trilogy. While it’s not clear what new content Warner Bros. may be storing. Montréal, but it promises a much bigger performance update In the near future.

This patch will also target consoles, and fix some frame rate drops on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. While Gotham Knights Controversial Locked at 30 fps On consoles, it often drops below that during certain scenes and when patrolling Gotham while there are large crowds of enemies. as such digital foundry ReportedHowever, there are a lot of performance issues on PC as well. We hope they are dealt with as well.