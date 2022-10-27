The Witcher announced a remake – Gematsu

publisher Projekt RED CD and developer idiot theory You have announce The Witcher Remakeremake of the original the magicianrebuilt from the ground up on Unreal Engine 5.

The Witcher Remake Currently in the early stages of development in Fool’s Theory, where he was a veteran the magician String employees are involved. CD Projekt RED provides full creative supervision.

It was a remake previously teased By CD Projekt RED under the code name “Canis Majoris”.

“the magician It is where it all began for us, for CD Projekt RED,” CD Projekt RED studio head Adam Padowski said in a statement. “It was our first game ever, and it was a huge moment for us at the time. Coming back to this place and reworking the game for the next generation of players to experience looks as big, if not even bigger. Collaborating with The Fool’s Theory on the project is just as exciting, as some of the people previously involved in the magician Toys. They know the source material well, they know how much players have been looking forward to seeing the new release, and they know how to make amazing and ambitious games. And while it will take some time before we are ready to share more about and from the game, I know it will be worth the wait.”

Jacob Ruckus, CEO of Fool’s Theory, added, “I am very happy that my career paths have once again intersected with my fellow developers since the time we worked together on The Witcher 2 And the Witcher 3. Especially when it’s a redesign for a project so close to our hearts. We are excited to join forces with CD Projekt RED, and our goal is to give gamers another great game of iconic the witcher series.”

CD Projekt RED noted that during the advertisement The Witcher Remake Today, the game is still in an early stage of development. “We want to ask you for patience because it will take some time until we start talking about this project in detail,” the company said.