One pre-launch rumor suggested that there would be increases in RAM for the iPhone 15, at least for the two Pro models. Reliable source Aaron (@aaronp613) says he is now able to confirm this from files in Xcode.

It was found that both the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max contain 8 GB of RAM, an increase from the 6 GB found in the equivalent iPhone 14 models…

The two Pro models get a RAM boost as part of the upgrade to the A17 Pro chip.

This should help improve performance when you have a number of apps open at the same time, as well as when using Safari with a large number of tabs open.

The base iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models have 6GB, the same four as the iPhone 14 models.

One rumor that didn’t pan out was the increase in the top storage tier, from 1TB to 2TB. This will likely be of interest to those who use their iPhones for serious photography, especially videography work. It was the rumour Half rightwhere storage levels for the Pro models were said to eventually start at 256GB, and that turns out to be true.

However, Apple has a very nice surprise for photographers and videographers: the iPhone 15 now supports Mac tethered photography, for automatic high-speed transfer of photos as you take them, and for recording video directly to an external SSD.

Trolled shooting is very commonly used in studio photography, and not only saves time by eliminating the need to transfer images at the end of the shoot, it allows both the photographer and client to see the images on a full-sized screen while shooting.

Shooting video on an external SSD has until now been limited to cinema cameras. It is, for example, powered by the BlackMagic Pocket Cinema Camera 4K, and was a popular reason for some to choose that over competing models. Shooting to an SSD provides access to affordable terabyte levels of storage, and makes the transition from shooting to editing faster again once you connect the SSD to your Mac at the end of shooting.