iPhone 15, new Apple Watch, and new AirPods

one hour ago

48MP cameras will now be able to shoot in 48MP HEIF and UHD as the default. The 24MP images will work in low light and very detailed images.

The sensor is larger than previous iPhone models, and the optical engine in the iPhone 15 Pro allows focal lengths of 24, 28 and 35mm.

There will also be a 3X telephoto camera for the iPhone 15 Pro. For the 15 Pro Max, it will be upgraded to up to 5X zoom. This is a new distinction between the two already high-end iPhone models.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max will also feature a focal length of 120mm. Users can also connect their iPhone 15 Pro directly to their Mac computers.

– Rohan Goswami