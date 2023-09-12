one hour ago
Attendees look at brand new Apple products during an Apple event at the Steve Jobs Theater at Apple Park in Cupertino, California, September 12, 2018.
Justin Sullivan | Getty Images News | Getty Images
– Hayden Field
one hour ago
Apple’s high-end iPhone will work well with high-end headphones
Spatial video on the Apple iPhone 15.
Source: Apple Inc
An Apple executive said that photos and videos look “realistic” when taken with the iPhone 15 Pro and viewed on the Vision Pro.
Users can now capture spatial videos, which uses the ultra-wide and regular cameras to create 3D videos that can be enjoyed in Vision Pro. These videos can be shared with anyone who has an Apple Vision Pro and will be released “later this year.”
– Rohan Goswami
one hour ago
The price of the Apple iPhone 15 Pro is $999, and the price of the iPhone Pro Max is $1,199
Apple iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max prices.
Source: Apple Inc
Apple announced that the iPhone 15 Pro will start at the same price as last year, $999. The iPhone 15 Pro Max will cost $1,199, which is a price increase, but users will get a 256GB storage boost.
Users can pre-order the phones on Friday and they will be available on September 22.
– Ashley Cabot
one hour ago
The iPhone 15 Pro cameras are getting a big upgrade
Apple iPhone 15 camera.
Source: Apple Inc
48MP cameras will now be able to shoot in 48MP HEIF and UHD as the default. The 24MP images will work in low light and very detailed images.
The sensor is larger than previous iPhone models, and the optical engine in the iPhone 15 Pro allows focal lengths of 24, 28 and 35mm.
There will also be a 3X telephoto camera for the iPhone 15 Pro. For the 15 Pro Max, it will be upgraded to up to 5X zoom. This is a new distinction between the two already high-end iPhone models.
The iPhone 15 Pro Max will also feature a focal length of 120mm. Users can also connect their iPhone 15 Pro directly to their Mac computers.
– Rohan Goswami
2 hours ago
The USB-C update means your old Lightning cables won’t work anymore
Apple iPhone 15 USB-C connector
Source: Apple Inc
Since Apple is switching to USB-C charging with the iPhone 15, users’ old Lightning cables will no longer work.
This means US residents upgrading will have to get new cables, even though many people already have them for laptops, headphones, and other gadgets. But it’s also possible that Apple will include a cable in the iPhone box.
– Ashley Cabot
2 hours ago
Apple introduces the “Action Button” for the iPhone 15 Pro
Apple iPhone 15 action button.
Source: Apple Inc
Apple is replacing its mute switch with an “action button” on the iPhone 15 Pro model. When users tap it, they can still toggle between ringtone and silence, but they can also choose from a range of different actions. People can press a button and start a voice memo, for example.
The button will also correspond to the visual feedback in the iPhone 15 Pro’s dynamic island.
– Ashley Cabot
2 hours ago
The new features will be powered by the A17 Pro chip, which is the industry’s first 3nm chip
Apple iPhone A17 Pro chip.
Source: Apple Inc
The new A17 Pro chipset includes an “innovative” GPU, a 3nm chip likely manufactured by Taiwan Semiconductor Corporation. It also includes 19 billion transistors.
It will have two high-performance cores and four “efficiency” cores. The Neural Engine, Apple’s AI accelerator, will be twice as fast and powered by 16 cores per company. The GPU is a hexa-core unit that Apple says is 20% faster than the previous version, and the company says the GPUs are focused on gaming rather than AI.
-How Leswing
2 hours ago
iPhone 15 Pro will come in three colors
The high-end, titanium-coated iPhone 15 Pro will come in black, blue, and silver. Apple executives tout how light and thin the metal is, while also emphasizing the strength of titanium, comparing it to the alloys used in the Mars rover.
– Rohan Goswami
2 hours ago
iPhone 15 Pro will ship with a titanium case, which is the “lightest” and “thinnest bezels” on an iPhone ever
iPhone 15 Titanium Pro.
Source: Apple Inc
The harder titanium material will cover both iPhone 15 Pro models. Currently, they use aluminum, which is less durable. The titanium is polished, and according to the teaser, its edges are a little soft compared to the current iPhone 14 Pro generation.
– Rohan Goswami
2 hours ago
The Apple iPhone 15 can call for roadside assistance via satellite
Apple SOS Help.
Source: Apple Inc
Apple announced that the iPhone 15 will be able to call for satellite roadside assistance.
This means that users who do not have cell service and need roadside assistance will still be able to get it. The service will be free for iPhone 15 users for two years.
– Ashley Cabot
2 hours ago
iPhone 15 price announced, starting at $799
The basic iPhone 15 will cost $799. The larger iPhone 15 Plus will cost $899. The low price remains unchanged.
-How Leswing
2 hours ago
Apple confirms USB-C is coming to iPhone
Apple iPhone 15 USB-C connector.
Source: Apple Inc
“USB-C has become a globally accepted standard, so we’re bringing it to the iPhone,” an Apple presenter said. It was the biggest cheer of the morning in Cupertino, California.
-How Leswing
2 hours ago
USB-C, the “universally accepted standard,” is coming to iPhone 15
The crowd let out its biggest cheer yet when Apple announced USB-C charging and wired Airpods for the next-generation iPhone 15. The second-generation Airpods Pro will also be updated for USB-C, an executive said.
-How Leswing
2 hours ago
Apple’s current high-end A16 Bionic chip will now become standard in the base iPhone 15
The 16-core A16 Bionic chip debuted on the high-end iPhone 14 Pro last year. Now, it’s about Apple’s entry-level iPhone 15.
– Rohan Goswami
2 hours ago
Apple’s new bands show that the company is moving beyond fashion
Since Apple stopped using leather as a material in its products, it introduced several new fiber- and plastic-based bands and colors on Tuesday, many of which show they use recycled materials through their coloring or pattern.
While ditching leather may be good for the environment, it represents a clear break from the original Apple Watch launched in 2014, which focused on fashion, including its partnerships with luxury brands and premium finishes like leather.
-How Leswing
2 hours ago
Both the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will feature a Dynamic Island
Apple introduces the iPhone 15.
Source: Apple Inc
The Dynamic Island feature was first introduced on the iPhone 14 Plus, and is now rolling out to both the higher and lower variants of the iPhone 15.
– Rohan Goswami
2 hours ago
The new iPhone 15 is here
Apple introduces the iPhone 15.
Source: Apple Inc
Tim Cook returns to the stage. The company is now announcing the latest edition in the lineup: the iPhone 15. A preview video has teased the iPhone 15 in pink, yellow, green, blue, and of course, black.
– Rohan Goswami
2 hours ago
Apple Watch Ultra 2 price announced: $799
Apple Watch Series 9.
Source: Apple Inc
The price of the Apple Watch Ultra 2 will be $799, the Series 9 will be priced at $399, and the second generation SE will be $249, the company said.
– Rohan Goswami
2 hours ago
Apple says leather bands are a thing of the past
Apple has introduced new finely woven bands for its Watch made without any leather, which the company says is better for the environment.
The company also collaborated with luxury brand Hermès on four new leather-free bands and announced a band collaboration with sportswear brand Nike.
– Ashley Cabot
2 hours ago
Apple unveils its new Apple Watch Ultra 2 smart watch
New Apple Watch Ultra 2.
Source: Apple Inc
Jeff Williams is now previewing a new high-end Apple Watch, the Apple Watch Ultra 2. The new watch will feature the new S9 chip, with precision detection through a new second-generation ultra-wideband architecture, and a new display capable of 3,000 nits. . The battery life is up to 72 hours and is made of 95% recycled titanium.
The device will come with a new watch face exclusive to the Ultra 2 called Modular Ultra. Apple calls it the most customizable watch face ever.
– Rohan Goswami
