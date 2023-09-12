September 13, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

iPhone 15, new Apple Watch, and new AirPods

iPhone 15, new Apple Watch, and new AirPods

Len Houle September 12, 2023 6 min read

one hour ago

Thanks for tuning in

Attendees look at brand new Apple products during an Apple event at the Steve Jobs Theater at Apple Park in Cupertino, California, September 12, 2018.

Justin Sullivan | Getty Images News | Getty Images

This is the end of our live reporting! We will try to inspect the devices personally as soon as possible. Thanks for joining.

– Hayden Field

one hour ago

Apple’s high-end iPhone will work well with high-end headphones

Spatial video on the Apple iPhone 15.

Source: Apple Inc

An Apple executive said that photos and videos look “realistic” when taken with the iPhone 15 Pro and viewed on the Vision Pro.

Users can now capture spatial videos, which uses the ultra-wide and regular cameras to create 3D videos that can be enjoyed in Vision Pro. These videos can be shared with anyone who has an Apple Vision Pro and will be released “later this year.”

– Rohan Goswami

one hour ago

The price of the Apple iPhone 15 Pro is $999, and the price of the iPhone Pro Max is $1,199

Apple iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max prices.

Source: Apple Inc

Apple announced that the iPhone 15 Pro will start at the same price as last year, $999. The iPhone 15 Pro Max will cost $1,199, which is a price increase, but users will get a 256GB storage boost.

Users can pre-order the phones on Friday and they will be available on September 22.

– Ashley Cabot

one hour ago

The iPhone 15 Pro cameras are getting a big upgrade

Apple iPhone 15 camera.

Source: Apple Inc

48MP cameras will now be able to shoot in 48MP HEIF and UHD as the default. The 24MP images will work in low light and very detailed images.

The sensor is larger than previous iPhone models, and the optical engine in the iPhone 15 Pro allows focal lengths of 24, 28 and 35mm.

There will also be a 3X telephoto camera for the iPhone 15 Pro. For the 15 Pro Max, it will be upgraded to up to 5X zoom. This is a new distinction between the two already high-end iPhone models.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max will also feature a focal length of 120mm. Users can also connect their iPhone 15 Pro directly to their Mac computers.

See also  Simone Giertz will sell you an awesome jigsaw puzzle but not a cool Tesla truck

– Rohan Goswami

2 hours ago

The USB-C update means your old Lightning cables won’t work anymore

Apple iPhone 15 USB-C connector

Source: Apple Inc

Since Apple is switching to USB-C charging with the iPhone 15, users’ old Lightning cables will no longer work.

This means US residents upgrading will have to get new cables, even though many people already have them for laptops, headphones, and other gadgets. But it’s also possible that Apple will include a cable in the iPhone box.

– Ashley Cabot

2 hours ago

Apple introduces the “Action Button” for the iPhone 15 Pro

Apple iPhone 15 action button.

Source: Apple Inc

Apple is replacing its mute switch with an “action button” on the iPhone 15 Pro model. When users tap it, they can still toggle between ringtone and silence, but they can also choose from a range of different actions. People can press a button and start a voice memo, for example.

The button will also correspond to the visual feedback in the iPhone 15 Pro’s dynamic island.

– Ashley Cabot

2 hours ago

The new features will be powered by the A17 Pro chip, which is the industry’s first 3nm chip

Apple iPhone A17 Pro chip.

Source: Apple Inc

The new A17 Pro chipset includes an “innovative” GPU, a 3nm chip likely manufactured by Taiwan Semiconductor Corporation. It also includes 19 billion transistors.

It will have two high-performance cores and four “efficiency” cores. The Neural Engine, Apple’s AI accelerator, will be twice as fast and powered by 16 cores per company. The GPU is a hexa-core unit that Apple says is 20% faster than the previous version, and the company says the GPUs are focused on gaming rather than AI.

-How Leswing

2 hours ago

iPhone 15 Pro will come in three colors

The high-end, titanium-coated iPhone 15 Pro will come in black, blue, and silver. Apple executives tout how light and thin the metal is, while also emphasizing the strength of titanium, comparing it to the alloys used in the Mars rover.

– Rohan Goswami

2 hours ago

iPhone 15 Pro will ship with a titanium case, which is the “lightest” and “thinnest bezels” on an iPhone ever

See also  Sony cuts prices for PS5 games and accessories ahead of Black Friday

iPhone 15 Titanium Pro.

Source: Apple Inc

The harder titanium material will cover both iPhone 15 Pro models. Currently, they use aluminum, which is less durable. The titanium is polished, and according to the teaser, its edges are a little soft compared to the current iPhone 14 Pro generation.

– Rohan Goswami

2 hours ago

The Apple iPhone 15 can call for roadside assistance via satellite

Apple SOS Help.

Source: Apple Inc

Apple announced that the iPhone 15 will be able to call for satellite roadside assistance.

This means that users who do not have cell service and need roadside assistance will still be able to get it. The service will be free for iPhone 15 users for two years.

– Ashley Cabot

2 hours ago

iPhone 15 price announced, starting at $799

The basic iPhone 15 will cost $799. The larger iPhone 15 Plus will cost $899. The low price remains unchanged.

-How Leswing

2 hours ago

Apple confirms USB-C is coming to iPhone

Apple iPhone 15 USB-C connector.

Source: Apple Inc

“USB-C has become a globally accepted standard, so we’re bringing it to the iPhone,” an Apple presenter said. It was the biggest cheer of the morning in Cupertino, California.

-How Leswing

2 hours ago

USB-C, the “universally accepted standard,” is coming to iPhone 15

The crowd let out its biggest cheer yet when Apple announced USB-C charging and wired Airpods for the next-generation iPhone 15. The second-generation Airpods Pro will also be updated for USB-C, an executive said.

-How Leswing

2 hours ago

Apple’s current high-end A16 Bionic chip will now become standard in the base iPhone 15

The 16-core A16 Bionic chip debuted on the high-end iPhone 14 Pro last year. Now, it’s about Apple’s entry-level iPhone 15.

– Rohan Goswami

2 hours ago

Apple’s new bands show that the company is moving beyond fashion

Since Apple stopped using leather as a material in its products, it introduced several new fiber- and plastic-based bands and colors on Tuesday, many of which show they use recycled materials through their coloring or pattern.

While ditching leather may be good for the environment, it represents a clear break from the original Apple Watch launched in 2014, which focused on fashion, including its partnerships with luxury brands and premium finishes like leather.

See also  Elden Ring: YouTubers find exploits in breeding runes

-How Leswing

2 hours ago

Both the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will feature a Dynamic Island

Apple introduces the iPhone 15.

Source: Apple Inc

The Dynamic Island feature was first introduced on the iPhone 14 Plus, and is now rolling out to both the higher and lower variants of the iPhone 15.

– Rohan Goswami

2 hours ago

The new iPhone 15 is here

Apple introduces the iPhone 15.

Source: Apple Inc

Tim Cook returns to the stage. The company is now announcing the latest edition in the lineup: the iPhone 15. A preview video has teased the iPhone 15 in pink, yellow, green, blue, and of course, black.

– Rohan Goswami

2 hours ago

Apple Watch Ultra 2 price announced: $799

Apple Watch Series 9.

Source: Apple Inc

The price of the Apple Watch Ultra 2 will be $799, the Series 9 will be priced at $399, and the second generation SE will be $249, the company said.

– Rohan Goswami

2 hours ago

Apple says leather bands are a thing of the past

Apple has introduced new finely woven bands for its Watch made without any leather, which the company says is better for the environment.

The company also collaborated with luxury brand Hermès on four new leather-free bands and announced a band collaboration with sportswear brand Nike.

– Ashley Cabot

2 hours ago

Apple unveils its new Apple Watch Ultra 2 smart watch

New Apple Watch Ultra 2.

Source: Apple Inc

Jeff Williams is now previewing a new high-end Apple Watch, the Apple Watch Ultra 2. The new watch will feature the new S9 chip, with precision detection through a new second-generation ultra-wideband architecture, and a new display capable of 3,000 nits. . The battery life is up to 72 hours and is made of 95% recycled titanium.

The device will come with a new watch face exclusive to the Ultra 2 called Modular Ultra. Apple calls it the most customizable watch face ever.

– Rohan Goswami

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Rumor: Gamescom’s Switch 2 demo supposedly includes Zelda: BOTW running at 4K and 60fps

September 12, 2023 Len Houle
5 min read

Starfield ships | How to build, best designs and cool ships to steal

September 12, 2023 Len Houle
2 min read

Google Camera 9.0 brings a major redesign to Android 14 for Pixel devices

September 11, 2023 Len Houle

You may have missed

2 min read

Attack on Titan’s actual finale has been confirmed for November

September 12, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

The Simons Foundation announces 13 winners of the 2023 Independence Awards

September 12, 2023 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

The NCAA received “violent threats” in the wake of Tez Walker’s eligibility denial

September 12, 2023 Joy Love
6 min read

iPhone 15, new Apple Watch, and new AirPods

September 12, 2023 Len Houle