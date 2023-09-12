Rumor: Gamescom’s Switch 2 demo supposedly includes Zelda: BOTW running at 4K and 60fps

Just last week, we heard rumblings that Nintendo’s next console — which we’re still tentatively calling “Switch 2” — was being shown off to select developers at Gamescom 2023. Reports from both Eurogamer And VGC It has been suggested that the console will feature an enhanced version of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, though details have been scant on what those improvements actually entail. Well, the rumors have continued to spread and more reported details are now being shared.

The latest rumors come from the latter Nate hate The podcast host claims to have been told that the Gamescom technical demo saw BOTW running at 4K at 60fps, with the demo emphasizing that “load times have been cleared.” Again, this doesn’t mean that the Switch launch title will be re-released with the next console, but it’s just used to illustrate the back-to-back showcasing of the technical improvements.

There are also claims that the demo was using DLSS 3.5 – Nvidia’s real-time AI upscaling technology – although it may have “not been using the full feature set” of version 3.5, for example, frame generation. This is something that’s been suggested for a Switch successor for a few years now, though seeing the larger 3.5 version is certainly an interesting possibility.

Later in the conversation, the host mentioned that the March 2024 date came from a lot of conversations he was having, though he couldn’t say if that was a reveal date or a release date. Rumors earlier this year stated that the Switch 2 would be targeting a late 2024 release, remember.

This is certainly very exciting stuff, although it must be stressed that much like the original report, this is all based on sources and rumors with nothing even remotely confirmed by Nintendo at the moment. Furthermore, if we are to believe these specifications, it is worth taking into account that what was shown at Gamescom was a technical demo and may not necessarily have the same features as the final console.