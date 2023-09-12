Starfield ships | How to build, best designs and cool ships to steal

The great thing about Starfield is the level of spaceship design it has. Everything from appearance and weapons to engines and armor can be customized to your personal preference.

If you want to recreate the Kessel Run with the Millennium Falcon, you can even smuggle contraband as Han Solo, or you can relax with a ragtag cosmic crew in Milan, too.

Building a spaceship is one option, but stealing a spaceship is another. If you come across a cool piece of machinery, there’s nothing stopping you from grabbing it and making it your own.

Players have already been sharing their impressive creations across social media since Starfield launched in September, so we’ll take a closer look at them for inspiration.

Head below for everything you need to know about Starfield ships, including the best designs and cool ships you can steal to make the most of your space travel.

Explain how to build ships in Starfield

Starfield ship technician. Bethesda

To build ships in Starfield, you need to head to a spaceport and talk to the ship’s technician. From here, you can request to customize a ship in your collection, register a new ship, repair your ship or purchase a completely new one.

The alternative is to build a large landing pad at an outpost. You can then use the shipbuilding station to do it yourself.

When you’re in the ship viewer, go to the ship builder by pressing the X (on Xbox) or B (PC) key. You can move and replace individual units by selecting them and pressing Edit.

If you make a mistake, you can undo and redo the actions. To access different units, you can change the level by pressing up and down on the D-pad (on Xbox) or the H and F keys (on PC).

By pressing the A button (on Xbox) or the G key (on PC), you will go to the Add menu, where you can see all the available parts. At the bottom of the screen is a row of your ship’s stats, and it’s a wise idea to keep an eye on them if you want your ship to specialize in something specific – like cargo transport, combat, or speed.

There are plenty of ship parts to choose from, and some vendors will have exclusive access to some of the more exotic units – so be sure to shop around.

You can also unlock more components and ship types available by upgrading your ship piloting and driving skill levels.

Once you’ve finished customizing your ship, you can confirm the changes and display your new mount on the landing pad.

I.Eat.Games There is a great guide on shipbuilding on YouTube. Check it below:

The best ship designs in Starfield yet

Starfield spaceship design. Bethesda

Of course, the original ship designs in Starfield could be pretty cool, however it was inevitable that people would try to recreate some of the most iconic sci-fi ships – the most famous of all being the Millennium Falcon from Star Wars.

Since we write about games, it may come as no surprise that we’re big fans of spaceships from our favorite medium. Redditor neok182 It made a very impressive display of the Normandy SR-2 from Mass Effect, and also the near-perfect Firefly Class ship from Serenity.

Ribs Games On X (formerly known as Twitter) shared a convincing Star Wars X-Wing design created by an X user com. fudgiebrown.

There is, too Construction guide On YouTube courtesy of fudgiebrown, if you’d like to recreate this yourself.

We’re big fans of this cargo hauler that Brad Grokes built on X too, because it’s really reminiscent of the red dwarf that bears his name.

Good news, folks! The good ship Planet Express from Futurama was made in Starfield. Also using this handy tutorial on Reddit, you can create your own to make some interstellar deliveries.

Someone has also gone to great lengths to create a Formula 1 coaster if you want to race around the galaxy like Lewis Hamilton.

What will you try to build in Starfield? We might try making a USG Kellion from Dead Space…

Cool ships to steal in Starfield

Starfield ship in action. Bethesda

If you can’t be bothered to build your own ship, don’t have the funds to buy one or resemble the look of someone else’s ship, you might just want to get one for yourself.

Some of the coolest ships in the game are owned by the resident space pirates, The Crimson Fleet. Their ships often have good offensive capabilities and have features such as Shielded Cargo, which allows you to bring stolen and smuggled items to settled systems.

Pursuing ships belonging to some of the more powerful factions must be done with an understanding of the risks, as factions such as the United Colonies will resist strongly. Bounty hunters can do your best too, but their ships are also very desirable.

A particularly cool ship can be obtained by following the Mantis questline, an epic sidequest that’s already gotten some attention on social media.

We’ll have a full guide on how to get this ship soon (which is the one we used as the main image for this article), but until then, the video below should help you get this really cool ship:

Basically, you should find a note on the divider at some point that directs you to the lair of a legendary ranger called The Mantis. Follow this quest to the end and you will get their armor And Their epic ship, called the Razorleaf. Worth a look!

