Google Camera 9.0 brings a major redesign to Android 14 for Pixel devices

Google has started rolling out a major redesign of the Pixel Camera app with version 9.0 that specifically requires Android 14.

With this redesign, you will get a photo/video switcher at the bottom of your screen. On the left of this tablet is how to access the settings panel, which can also be opened by swiping up (instead of down) in the viewfinder. Continuing at the top is the carousel of available camera features:

picture (LR): Pan motion, long exposure, portrait, portrait, night scene, panorama, panorama

(LR): Pan motion, long exposure, portrait, portrait, night scene, panorama, panorama video: pan, blur [Cinematic]video, slow motion, time lapse

Google Camera 9.0

Camera 8.9

One nice tweak here quickly puts Night Sight out of the way, while video controls are now more spread out. Camera 9.0 removes the “modes” from the end, while the converter is static and remembers which photo or video mode you were last using.

Meanwhile, for whatever reason, this redesign flips the camera roll preview — long press to access the locked folder — and the front/rear lens toggle positions. There’s no longer any UI at the top of the screen, due to the bottom bar, but you can’t use that freed up space since it’s used to hide the front camera.

Besides a reorganization to place the vast majority of controls at the bottom of your screen for easier one-handed access, there are no other radical visual changes. Meanwhile, the themed icon has been updated and is now larger.

Google Camera 9.0.115.561695573.37 requires Android 14 and will not install on Android 13 or earlier. As such, this update appears to be intended for Pixel users in the beta program.

The new version began rolling out on September 7, but is not yet widely available In the Play Store. Spotted for the first time before Google Newsgroup On Telegram, and can be downloaded now from APKMirror today. Notably, this ongoing rollout means the redesign won’t debut on the Pixel 8 series after all.