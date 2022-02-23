Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus – 6 ways it’s better than the iPhone 13 Pro Max

after experience Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus For two weeks, the unexpected happened. I’m seriously thinking of dropping my lover iPhone 13 Pro Max For Samsung’s latest flagship, it’s not even the top model in the range.

As someone who’s been happy with iPhones for the past two years or so, this has sparked caution, especially since this is the Galaxy S22 Plus we’re talking about. I knew since the S22 family announced that I wanted to try a Galaxy S22 Ultra With the stylus, dual telephoto cameras, and a larger curved display, it’s all unique features you don’t get on iPhones.

However. Even the more traditional S22 Plus has done a lot to draw me in, and had it not been for the rest of my recent tech purchases, I wouldn’t hesitate to swap out my SIM for Samsung.

Better design

The first thing I noticed when buying the S22 Plus was, although its 6.6-inch screen roughly matches the size of the 6.7-inch iPhone 13 Pro Max, it’s a lot nicer to hold. It’s thin and thin, it weighs less, and although it has a flat screen like the iPhone, it has curved sides, perhaps the most important thing to make it easier to reach larger phone screens.

The S22 Plus is just as handsome as the iPhone. is very. Although I prefer the green option over the rose gold color of my review unit, it still looks excellent with its “contouring” cameras and re-introduced rear glass. The punch-hole selfie camera also helps the phone look compared to a notched iPhone, and lets you see more of the screen.

Brighter screen, always on

(Image credit: Tom’s Guide)

Speaking of the screen, it is at least equal to that of the iPhone Pro Max overall. The FHD Galaxy S22 Plus doesn’t offer high resolution, but it does share the same 120Hz refresh rate while also getting brighter. The highest rating we saw from the Galaxy S22 Plus was 1,326 nits in our test, compared to 1,038 nits on the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

You also get thinner bezels from the Galaxy S22 Plus. While the unused black space around the screen isn’t the most exciting part of the phone, it does mean that you’re getting a larger screen proportionally to the size of the phone.

I also love that the S22 Plus can use Always On Display, something Apple still doesn’t offer on the iPhone. There is a good percentage of my day where I only unlock my phone to check the time or my notifications, which I can see at a glance on the S22 Plus.

Reliable fingerprint unlock

While I don’t have a problem with Apple’s Face ID most of the time, there are several times a day – like when I’m wearing a mask or trying to use my phone at an awkward angle – I have to give up facial recognition and enter the PIN mine. The under-display fingerprint sensor on the S22 Plus isn’t new or unique, but it’s still reliable and fast in ways that Face ID can’t currently match.

Also since Samsung uses ultrasonic readers instead of optical readers on other Android phones, you won’t get the annoying flashing light when you unlock the phone that you do with other phones. Apple is making Face ID face mask easy to use in the future iOS 15.4 Update, but there is no timeline for its release yet.

Competitive cameras with better professional features

(Image credit: Tom’s Guide)

Having tried the cameras, I still think that the iPhone has a slight advantage in terms of the clarity of the shots, as well as a more natural level of brightness and color saturation. But the Galaxy S22 Plus offers some unique perks, including 3x optical zoom and 30x Super Res Zoom. The iPhone 13 Pro Max has a 3x optical zoom but only a 15x digital zoom.

There’s also Samsung’s Expert RAW camera app feature. The fact that I can have this level of control, unlike the more automatic iPhone camera app, is an interesting proposition. You can adjust everything from ISO and shutter speed to white balance. This is something I will look into more when I find some good subjects to shoot.

faster charging

The Galaxy S22 Plus can’t match the iPhone 13 Pro Max in battery life, but few phones can. Fortunately, it offers a smoother 45W charging which is rated to charge 50% in 20 minutes. That’s faster charging than the iPhone 13 Pro Max at 20W, which can only manage 50% charge in 30 minutes.

More flexible software

Single UI has its advantages over iOS. As an Android-based system, you get more freedom to put your apps and widgets exactly where you want them, rather than where Apple thinks you might want them.

One special feature I’d like to highlight on the S22 Plus is Samsung’s Edge panel, which gives you quick access to apps, contacts, and widgets by swiping from a specific point on the edge of the screen. There were similar features on other Android devices, but it works well here.

The reason why I don’t swap – my other Apple devices

The fact that I’m drawn to the S22 Plus is strange to me, given that the iPhone 13 Pro Max got everything right. Moreover, the S22 Plus is not a huge upgrade from Galaxy S21 Plus, compared to the amount of transition from the S21 Ultra to the S22 Ultra. And yet we’re here.

The potential transition to Android from iOS carries with it many complications, due to my use of exclusive iOS apps and other Apple products such as My IPAD and my AirPods Pro. But the fact that the Galaxy S22 Plus ever turned my head is an achievement in itself.

I had to buy myself a whole new set of gadgets today, and given the good things I’ve heard about Galaxy Tab S8 and the Galaxy Buds ProI’ll probably dive into the Samsung ecosystem, with the Galaxy S22 Plus in the middle.