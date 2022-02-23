Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra already has a major display issue for this model [Update]

Feb 23 update: We’ve included a video of the display issue at work below and a response from a Samsung representative.

There are only two days left on the file Samsung Galaxy S22 but unfortunately some models Galaxy S22 Ultra May ship with shuffle offer.

Complaints on Reddit its source 9to5Google Users who got their Galaxy S22 Ultras powered by an Exynos 2200 chip early on, experienced flickering bands of what looked like a flat screen across the screen when watching video or playing games.

One unlucky user even found the issue to occur on the S22 Ultra’s always-on display and lock screen as well. Ignore the tap effect though, as this appears to be caused by the camera they were recording with.

If you have an Exynos #GalaxyS22Ultra, please check if your device is affected by this error as well. (Note the graphic glitches/artifacts on the lock screen clock.) Seems to be a widespread problem now, redo the steps in the comments. pic.twitter.com/gjznCHTTX2February 22 2022 see more

All users who have encountered this issue have S22 Ultra 1440p (QHD) monitors with Samsung’s natural color profile. Changing either of these seems to bypass the problem, although if you prefer natural colors over vivid, or want to use the full capability of the S22 Ultra’s display resolution, it’s disappointing that it seems necessary to change it just to use the phone properly.

Note that this display issue only appears to affect Galaxy S22 Ultra phones with the extension Exynos 2200 chip, not Snapdragon 8 first generation The version that American and Chinese buyers get. This is causing concern that the issue is hardware based as the software issue will theoretically affect both versions of the phone although without further research it is difficult to confirm this.

Samsung responds

Samsung hasn’t released a statement itself, but Moderator in his community forumin response to a long thread about these display issues, provided the following response, apparently from Samsung:

“We are aware of a limited number of Galaxy S22 Ultra devices experiencing a split line on the screen when a customer is playing Youtube or unlocking the device with fingerprints.

Rarely, this problem occurs when the user sets the device resolution to WQHD and puts the screen to normal.

We have already worked on developing a patch on the Galaxy S22 Ultra and will release software updates to address the issue soon.

We recommend that until then, please change the screen mode to Vivid or the resolution to FHD+ on your device.

And please update your devices with the latest software.”

We have not tested the above problem with Galaxy S22 Ultra review unit, but powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip.