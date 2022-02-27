February 27, 2022

It's official, Nintendo has pulled Super Smash Bros. From EVO 2022

Len Houle February 27, 2022 2 min read
Photo: Nintendo

As you may remember, last March – Sony Interactive Entertainment and esports business RTS I jointly won the championship for the fighting game Evo. Nintendo said at the time that it would continue to “evaluate” the Evo as it planned for the future Super Smash Bros. Tournament activity.

Looks like a decision has now been made. According to an announcement from the team at Evo, Nintendo has decided to pull Super Smash Bros. from the event. Admittedly, it’s a massive hit, as the series has been featured in the fighting games championship since 2007.

Here is the full statement from Evo:

“Since 2007, we’ve seen historic Super Smash Bros moments created at Evo events. We are saddened that Nintendo chose not to continue that legacy with us this year. In the future, we hope to once again celebrate Super Smash Bros. The community is by their side.”

As noted above, there will also be a teaser trailer for Evo 2022 – it will take place on March 8th.

Nintendo previously mentioned how “I’ve enjoyed interacting with fans in previous Evo sessions” and wished the show’s organizers all the best with their new project. Recently, Nintendo hosted a file Special Tournament Events In partnership with Panda Global.

If we hear any updates, we’ll let you know. How do you feel about this decision? Leave a comment below.

