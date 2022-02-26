No Smash Bros. game Ultimate at Evo 2022 because of Nintendo

picture : nintendo

Super Smash Bros. will not be distinguished At Evo 2022, the biggest fighting game event of the year. The Sony-owned esports organization announced, in a statement, the loss of the platform fighter on twitter todayAnd he seems to blame the decision on Nintendo, which has historically tried to tightly control how its games are presented in the wild.

After revealing the full line-up of games that will be played at Evo 2022 in a live stream on March 8 on Twitch, the organization has pre-empted questions about Smash Bros. By saying up front that it won’t be included. “We want to tell you that in advance Super Smash Bros. “They will never re-emerge,” Evo organizers wrote. Since 2007, we’ve seen historic Super Smash Bros moments created at Evo events. We are saddened that Nintendo has chosen not to continue this legacy with us this year.”

Evo was online only last year due to the pandemic, and Canceled in 2020 due to allegations of sexual misconduct Against the then CEO of the tournament. Before that , Smash Bros. Ultimate I was Featured at the 2019 event. Smash Bros.and later Smash Bros. Way UBoth become a major part of the championship series each year, resulting in some competitive matches and current moments Important moments in the history of esports Along with legacies from fighting game series like Street Fighter And the Tekken.

However, Nintendo hasn’t always played well with the Evo. The Mario-maker Infamous tried to shut down brawl Championship at Evo 2013And insisted not to allow the live broadcast of the tournament Smash Bros. matches. But after a backlash from fans and players, the company finally relented.

March 2021, Sony announced that it will buy the Evo. And last November, Nintendo announced that it would partner with Panda Global to… own hosts Smash Bros. competitive circuitAlthough the company has not yet revealed details of when the series will start. It is unclear whether those competing developments played a role in this decision.

“Nintendo has enjoyed interacting with fans at previous Evo tournaments and I wish the show’s organizers the best with their new project,” Nintendo spokesperson He said at that time. “We will continue to evaluate Evo and other opportunities, as we plan for the future both online and offline Super Smash Bros.. Championship activity.

nintendo, sony, Evo did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Evo 2022 could have been the first time Super Smash Bros. It would have been shown at the event with all the downloadable characters available. Three years after release, last October Nintendo revealed that Kingdom Hearts sura He will be the 86th and last fighter in the game. Melee supporter and former EVO winner, Juan “Hungrybox” Debiedma, I suggested The players will host their own tournament in Las Vegas on August 5, the same weekend as Evo 2022.