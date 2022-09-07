Apple unveils new iPhone and Fitness Watch at annual event

For Apple, smartwatches and AirPods dwarf the iPhone, which accounts for more than half of the company’s total sales. But the hardware, which requires an iPhone to function optimally, has helped Apple deepen customer loyalty. It also offers a low-cost alternative to the iPhone, which may help the company maintain sales momentum in a slowing economy.

“The more products you have from Apple, the more impossible it is to leave Apple to another operator,” Mr. Jeronimo said. “Your entire life becomes part of one ecosystem.”

Apple unveiled the products at the Steve Jobs Theater on its campus in Cupertino, California, the first time it has held a product event there since 2019. The venue was packed with journalists and staff, who celebrated the return to normalcy by cheering as loudly as a saddle. Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, took the platform to present a pre-recorded media ad detailing its latest products.

Among them was the iPhone 14, an introductory phone that costs $800. The phone features last year’s processor which lowers Apple’s component costs. It also has improved front and rear cameras with larger sensors to take clearer photos in low light.

It adds satellite phone capabilities, giving people the ability to call emergency services in rural and remote environments so they can get help if they get lost while hiking or find themselves in another stressful situation.

Apple has kept the biggest design changes for the iPhone 14 Pro, which costs $999, the same price as last year’s flagship phone. The new phone features a smaller aperture for its Face ID system, an “always on” screen to illuminate information like the clock without unlocking the phone, and a slimmer black border around the screen.