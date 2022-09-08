Apple CEO Tim Cook, Jony Ive, and Lauren Powell Jobs Interview

Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks on stage during the second day of the Code 2022 conference organized by Vox Media in Beverly Hills, California.

The questioner pressed Cook, saying he could not send videos to his mother due to SMS restrictions.

Currently, texting between iPhone devices is using iMessage, which has a much smoother experience than if your Android device is sending a text message to iPhone, SMS appears as green bubbles. Google wants Apple to adopt RCS, a type of messaging that’s meant to be a next-generation SMS alternative with encryption and other modern features.

The response comes less than a month after Google launched An advertising campaign aimed at putting pressure on Apple .

“I don’t hear our users asking us to put a lot of energy into this, at this point,” Cook said in response to a question from the audience at Vox Media’s Code Conference in Beverly Hills, California. “I’d like to transfer you to an iPhone.”

Cook was joined by former Apple designers Jony Ive and Lorne Powell Jobs to discuss the legacy of Apple founder and announce a new one. Steve Jobs Archive And a potential documentary.

An apple Cook said the latest push on privacy isn’t a new goal for the company — the thought actually goes back to founder Steve Jobs.

“steve really rooted in the company in the early days the importance of privacy and it has grown since then.”

Cook cited a 2010 Jobs conversation where he said that privacy means users agree to share their data. In the hadith cited by Cook, Jobs said, “Privacy means people know what they have in common, in plain English, and frequently. That’s what it means.”

Cook’s comments come as the company’s push for privacy begins Increasing criticism as self-serving As the company has introduced new privacy features that make online advertising more difficult to measure as Apple is said to be planning to increase the size of its advertising business and Introduces new ad units.

This is the same philosophy behind app tracking transparency, a feature introduced in 2021 Disturbed the online advertising industry. iPhone owners are required to pre-share a unique device identification number with apps on startup — and most iPhone owners choose not to, which prevents online advertisers from accurately tracking the performance of their ads.

Companies including Meta, Facebook’s parent company, have criticized the change as anti-competitive. In February, Mita said it would cost him $10 billion this year.

“What we felt was that people should own their data, and they should make their own decisions,” Cook said on Wednesday. “People need to be empowered to be able to make that decision in a really straightforward and simple way. The 95 pages aren’t buried deep in the privacy policy somewhere.”

Cook explained that Apple follows stricter rules than advertisers and defended the company’s search ads.

“We never said digital advertising is a bad thing,” Cook said. “The not so good thing is dumping people’s data when they don’t do it on an informed basis.”

Cook was asked if he saw Apple as a powerful company that stepped in because regulators did not pass privacy laws.

“We’re not trying to be organised,” Cook said. “All we’re trying to do is give people the power to make their own decisions.”