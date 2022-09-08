The daughter of supermodel Steve Jobs, Eve mocks the new iPhone

It’s a meme girl!

The model daughter of the late Apple founder Steve Jobs has mocked the tech giant’s new iPhone with a meme that suggests it is identical to the old model.

Eve Jobs, 23, on Wednesday shared the cute critique that shows a smiling middle-aged man proudly holding a talented brown T-shirt – a matching one to the one he’s already wearing.

Eve Jobs shared the meme on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, shortly after her late father’s company announced the new iPhone. Instagram / @evejobs

“I am upgrading from iPhone 13 to iPhone 14 after Apple announced today,” joked the post first Shared by Wall Street Memes.

Jobs shared her Instagram Stories shortly after current Apple CEO Tim Cook unveiled the new iPhone in Cupertino, California, at a theater named after her father, who died in October 2011.

Apple has long faced criticism for releasing new iPhone models with few major upgrades. AP

It was far from cynical about the number of changes the new model offers over the current iPhone 13, with most of the promised upgrades in cameras and battery life — and the biggest selling point is that it’ll be just as expensive as the current model. Lined up.

“Apple is happy to improve iPhone Camera Day!” joke one person In response to the original Wall Street Memes post.

“Trying to pump up stock prices. Different “features” of the same phone lol,” Actor Blair Jackson wrote in response as well.

Eve Jobs often uses her Instagram to promote her equestrian success and modeling career. WireImage

Eve Jobs usually dedicates her Instagram to sharing her success as an equestrian as well as her promising modeling career.

She was recently signed by DNA Model Management, representing the likes of Kaia Gerber ad Linda Evangelista.