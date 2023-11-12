Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Fold 5 get November 2023 security update in the USA

Samsung has released the November 2023 security update for the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 in the US. The factory unlocked version of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the factory unlocked version of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 have started getting the new security update. The locked version of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 received the new update a few days ago.

Galaxy Z Flip and Z Fold 5 get November 2023 security update in the US

The factory unlocked version of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is getting the new update with the firmware release F721U1UES3DWJ1It is available on almost all carrier networks in the United States. The carrier locked version of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is being updated with the new software version carrying the firmware release F946USQS1AWJ7and is available on Comcast, Metro PCS, T-Mobile, and Xfinity Mobile networks in the US.

If you have a Galaxy Z Flip 4 or Galaxy Z Fold 5 in the US, you can now check for the new update by going to Settings » system update And eavesdropping Download and install. You can also download the new firmware file from our firmware database and update it manually.

This could be the last minor software update before the Android 14-based One UI 6.0 update hits the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 5. These phones have already received the One UI 6.0 beta update, the stable Android 14 (One). The UI 6.0 update is expected to be released before the end of this year.

