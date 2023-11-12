Nintendo Switch OLED is getting a big discount ahead of Black Friday 2023

Although there are plenty of Nintendo Switch bundle deals out there right now, direct discounts aren’t very common. Right now, you can save big on the Switch OLED at Monoprice ahead of Black Friday 2023. The retailer has the Switch OLED for just $290, which is a whopping $60 off the retail price. Nope Swap the OLED for white Joy-Cons And Swap the OLED with the neon red/blue Joy-Cons Are eligible for this offer. If you’re looking to gift someone a Nintendo Switch this holiday, Monoprice is allowing customers to purchase a maximum of two of each model.

Meanwhile, Dell gives up Free $75 gift cards with purchase of Switch OLED With white Joy-Cons. This is a better offer, but only if there’s another product Dell wants. Promotional credit will be delivered via email and can be used towards your next purchase. May we suggest a Nintendo Switch Pro Controller? Every Switch owner should own one, and you’ll get it for free with the Switch.

Dell also holds Select Switch games Beside PS5 games and accessoriesincluding DualSense for $50And Xbox games and accessories. Speaking of Xbox, another excellent console deal from Dell is falling Xbox Series.

$290 (was $350) The Switch OLED features some upgrades over the regular Switch. Notably, as the name suggests, it has an OLED screen that’s slightly larger than the regular Switch’s screen. It also has improved battery life, a better kickstand, and a wider base with an Ethernet port.

Monoprice’s and Dell’s Switch OLED deals aren’t your only options this holiday. Super Mario fans should also consider the recently released version Mario Red Nintendo Switch OLED. The new special edition console launched last month alongside three holiday bundles, including a Mario Kart Switch Bundle and two Animal Crossing-themed Switch Lite bundles. Nintendo is also launching a Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Switch OLED for $350 on November 19. Take a look at our Nintendo Switch buying guide for more Switch bundles.

For more Switch game and accessory deals, be sure to check out our roundup of the best early Black Friday Switch deals.