Unboxing the PS Portal gives us our first look at the Sony Handheld

PlayStation Portal is almost upon us, somewhat Marking the return to the mobile gaming market for Sony. We’ve been lucky enough to get our hands on a unit in the run-up to its November 15 release date to enjoy the PlayStation 5 experience on the go. However, before we play this new device for the first time, we’re here to walk you through the unboxing experience and our initial impressions of this design.

Sony has kept things relatively simple here, with a cardboard inner box that slides out of its printed sleeve, and inside is your Gateway with a sleeve around it, along with some instructions and a double-ended USB-C charging cable.

The first thing that will catch your attention when using the portal is its size. With an 8-inch LCD screen, the Portal has DualSense grips on both sides, perfectly maintaining the look and feel of the PS5 controller. Put this thing side by side with other portable devices, and it really shows just how big it is – it’s even a similar size to the Steam Deck. You can watch some video comparison of our unboxing process at Bush Square YouTube channel.

With the exception of the touchpad, you can find all the buttons and features you can find with the regular DualSense here with the mute button and home button reassigned to the top left and right of the screen. The speakers are located along the top of the screen, with the power, pairing, and volume buttons slightly behind them. Behind the screen is a USB charging slot and a 3.5mm audio jack.

When considering the form factor, the Gateway can look a little strange at times, but more important than looks is feel. Devices like the Nintendo Switch and even the Backbone One can be pretty uncomfortable after any extended period of time. From our limited experience, the Gateway is likely to become one of the most comfortable portable devices on the market.

For now, we can only comment on the design and look of the console in hand, so keep an eye on the site for our full review closer to Portal’s launch. Suffice it to say, though, we were pleasantly surprised by the build quality and size of the portal, and can’t wait to see it in action.

Are you thinking about picking up PS Portal? Let us know in the comments below.