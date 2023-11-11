November 12, 2023

Unboxing the PS Portal gives us our first look at the Sony Handheld

Len Houle November 12, 2023 2 min read

PlayStation Portal is almost upon us, somewhat Marking the return to the mobile gaming market for Sony. We’ve been lucky enough to get our hands on a unit in the run-up to its November 15 release date to enjoy the PlayStation 5 experience on the go. However, before we play this new device for the first time, we’re here to walk you through the unboxing experience and our initial impressions of this design.

Sony has kept things relatively simple here, with a cardboard inner box that slides out of its printed sleeve, and inside is your Gateway with a sleeve around it, along with some instructions and a double-ended USB-C charging cable.

The first thing that will catch your attention when using the portal is its size. With an 8-inch LCD screen, the Portal has DualSense grips on both sides, perfectly maintaining the look and feel of the PS5 controller. Put this thing side by side with other portable devices, and it really shows just how big it is – it’s even a similar size to the Steam Deck. You can watch some video comparison of our unboxing process at Bush Square YouTube channel.

With the exception of the touchpad, you can find all the buttons and features you can find with the regular DualSense here with the mute button and home button reassigned to the top left and right of the screen. The speakers are located along the top of the screen, with the power, pairing, and volume buttons slightly behind them. Behind the screen is a USB charging slot and a 3.5mm audio jack.

