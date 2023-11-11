Sammy Hagar is hoping his Ferrari LaFerrari will fetch a record sum at auction

Despite decades of high-voltage rock ‘n’ roll, Sami HagarHearing is fine. Except when his grandchildren try to get his attention.

“They’ll say, ‘Hey, Grandpa,’ and I won’t respond until my wife, Carrie, says something, and I’ll think, ‘Oh yeah, that’s me,’” Hager says with a laugh. “Hard to imagine.”

Although Hagar is a fit 76-year-old with a good voice, the former Van Halen singer is about to make a major old-age concession: He’s selling his girlfriend. 2015 Ferrari LaFerrariA ground-based missile for a car that he cannot tame.

“My eyesight, my reflexes, are not what they should be to drive this car, so I decided someone else needed to enjoy it,” Hager says, revealing news of the sale first to USA TODAY. He will make his car a masterpiece on the final weekend of the annual event Barrett-Jackson Auction in ScottsdaleIn Arizona from January 20 to 28.

Although the car’s name was met with some laughter when it first appeared a decade ago — in Italian, it basically translates to “Ferrari” — it certainly highlighted the obvious: this was the pinnacle of what Ferrari engineers could produce. company at that time.

So why sell this rare gem?

This is definitely not a hard sell. Hager was able to keep this car and others like it purely for the privilege of gazing at them daily, thanks not only to his success in rock music but also to his decades-long entrepreneurial acumen, highlighted by the sale of his car. Cabo Wabo tequila to Gruppo Campari Skyy for $100 million More than a decade ago.

His coffers are also regularly increased thanks to touring with his band Circlefeaturing guitarist Vic Johnson, former Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony and drummer Jason Bonham (son of legendary Led Zeppelin skins master, John Bonham).

“If I could park that car in the living room and sit in it with some popcorn and watch a movie, I would, but these cars, all cars, are designed to be driven,” says Hager, who has collected Ferraris. And the occasional BMW, Ford and Aston Martin from his first solo fame in the 1970s. “It’s the most amazing car I’ve ever owned. But it’s time.”

How much is Sammy Hagar’s Ferrari LaFerrari worth? Find out in January when someone gives away a fortune

As impressive as the car’s looks and specifications are (more on that later), what’s even more surprising is its expected price.

The car carries a price tag of about $1.5 million for the 499 people lucky enough to be offered a limited-time allocation, but Hager hopes his LaFerrari will fetch three times that price. Or more who knows.

“We will see how much value is added to the car by the unique colors that Sammy chose and the fact that it is his,” says Craig Jackson, CEO of the auction house. “I am optimistic.”

In recent months, a blue LaFerrari has appeared It was sold at auction for just over $4 millionWhile fellow rocker Rod Stewartwho had initially expressed interest in purchasing Hager’s 1,000-mile LaFerrari, found his own low-mileage model and She proudly posed with it in September For British outlets. No specific price was specified, but speculation took place in the same price range.

Sammy Hagar custom-made his Ferrari LaFerrari and requested that the interior be matched to his plane

Jackson points out that whoever buys the car will get a piece of Hagar’s history with it. The musician personally selected the soft cream exterior with the help of his wife and a Ferrari designer during visits to the factory in Maranello, Italy. The dark leather and carbon fiber interior was chosen to match the interior of the Hager Jet. The steering wheel contains his initials and date of birth.

“This was literally designed specifically for Sammy,” Jackson says.

Hajar recalls that she was at an Italian restaurant near the factory and met none other than Piero Ferrari (son of the legendary founder Enzo, whose life would soon take its toll). A large screen showing Adam Driver playing the role of the patriarch in “Ferrari”).

Hajar says: “He asked me about the color, and I told him.” Piero smiled and said: Only one. I think he felt it was unique.

Hager plans to be at the Arizona auction when his car crosses the area. He hints that there may be some fun awaiting the attendees and the winning bidder.

“I’m still thinking about all that,” he says. “Maybe whoever wins will come with me to the Cabo Wabo Club (in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico). I’m not sure, but it will be a fun event.”

Ferrari’s LaFerrari was good for nearly 1,000 horsepower and a top speed of 217 mph

What’s the big deal with this Italian car stallion? a A quick search on Google will provide you all the data and videos You might want to get a LaFerrari in anger.

But to cover the bare basics beyond the attractive body sculpt, the car features a V12 engine paired with electric motors for a full-hybrid power output of 949 horsepower (or about one-fifth of a base Toyota Camry). It will reach 60 mph in less than 3 seconds and has a top speed of 217 mph. Anyone who’s been in one of these cars can tell you that acceleration leads to tunnel vision.

“My wife wouldn’t ride in that car with me. No one would,” says Hager, who took veteran journalist Dan Rather to do a terrifying stunt in that LaFerrari on an episode of Rather’s AXS show “The Big Interview.”

But rest assured, Red Rocker fans. A guy who can’t drive 55 doesn’t exactly trade in his Ferrari for a pickup truck.

Along with his current collection of vintage Ferraris, including the legendary black 512 BBi from the “I Can’t Drive 55” video, he’s waiting to receive it in New Ferrari Purusangoi – The first factory-produced four-door car and the first SUV, although Ferrari disputes this neglect, preferring the term “FUV” or Ferrari Multi-Utility Vehicle.

Silly acronym aside, the car promises amazing acceleration, handling and braking. Which is especially fitting for the incurable speed demon.

“That car is my favorite style these days, with the kids, the grandkids and the dog,” Hajar says, shrugging her shoulders. “But that doesn’t mean I’ll drive slowly.”