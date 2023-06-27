June 27, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Nintendo is planning a seamless transition from the Switch to the next console with Nintendo Accounts for gamers

Len Houle June 27, 2023 2 min read

Nintendo plans to give Switch gamers a “seamless transition” to the next console with Nintendo Accounts.

Speaking through investors Question and answer sessionTranslated by Genki on Twitter (below), Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa has indicated that Nintendo Accounts will be a staple for users in the future.

“In terms of transitioning from Nintendo Switch to the next generation device, we want to do everything we can to seamlessly transition our customers while using a Nintendo Account,” he said.

Nintendo has not historically been known for a strong or consistent online infrastructure as Nintendo Accounts were only offered with the Switch. The Wii U and 3DS both used a Nintendo Network ID, and although they could be connected to the modern service, the transition was far from smooth by many.

There are now more than 290 million Nintendo accounts in use across console and mobile, Furukawa said, however, which seems to give the company a solid foundation on which to build next-generation infrastructure.

Thus, this would be a move similar to what Sony and Microsoft have been doing for years, with users’ PlayStation Network and Xbox Live accounts now moving between three generations of devices.

Conversations about Nintendo’s next-generation console have been slowly building up recently, with Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot saying earlier in June that he regretted releasing Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope on the Switch, instead wishing he was waiting for a console successor. control.

See also  This week's Japanese game releases: Resident Evil 4 remake, Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key, more

Nintendo maintains that the Switch is good for at least another year, however, saying in May that a successor to the Switch won’t be released until April 2024 at the earliest. This comes despite declining Switch sales. The console sold nearly 18 million units in the last fiscal year, down from 23 million units sold the previous year and 28 million units the year before that.

Rumors surrounding a new console have been circulating for years, with even analysts unsure if Nintendo plans to launch a Switch 2 (for lack of a better name) as early as 2021. The new console is said to offer similar enhanced graphics to the PlayStation 4 and its Pro model. It has, but there is no official information regarding the next piece of Nintendo hardware yet.

Ryan Dinsdale is a freelance reporter for IGN. He’ll be talking about The Witcher all day.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

How long does it take to win?

June 26, 2023 Len Houle
2 min read

Super Mario Bros. File Size Revealed Wonder estimated on the Switch eShop

June 26, 2023 Len Houle
3 min read

Wintoys is a free application that allows you to access many hidden features on your computer

June 26, 2023 Len Houle

You may have missed

3 min read

Honey, you shrank sequel kids may not happen

June 27, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

The Webb Space Telescope has found something unprecedented in the Orion Nebula

June 27, 2023 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

LSU crushes Florida, 18-4, to win the national baseball title

June 27, 2023 Joy Love
3 min read

Why Wall Street Is Caution After Huge Rally to Start 2023 »

June 27, 2023 Cheryl Riley