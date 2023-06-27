Hello Kitty’s new game is Kinda Animal Crossing, a deadly combo

Calling everyone animal crossing And Disney Dreamlight Valley Fans, there’s a new one A relaxing island building and decorating game To feel the excitement and not have to wait long to play it. And if you like Hello kittyWell, better.

The week in games: Octopath Dreamland Deluxe

Tuesday, Apple announced the list of games Coming to the video game subscription service, Apple Arcade. It’s a solid set and features hits like Stardew ValleyAnd Slay the spirea new edition of Silly catchand more.

but It was Hello Kitty Island Adventure Quietly revealed as part of this newly announced lineup, a game that just might be the next obsession for gamers who are tired of animal crossing and similar comfortable life sims.

What is it Hello Kitty Island Adventure?

In the first trailer for the upcoming Hello kitty In the game, we see a tropical island that players will be able to explore and customize with new buildings and decorations. Players will also get to know Sanrio characters such as Aggretsuko, Keroppi, Pompompurin, and other my own. definitely You didn’t have to search before writing this sentence.

However, while many loved Hello kitty– Neighboring characters will be in the new life sim, and players will actually create and play a brand new custom character as in animal crossing And Disney Dreamlight Valley.

affiliate link

According to the game’s official Apple Arcade pageplayers will be able to “craft rare items, solve ancient puzzles and Cabin decorating. Also shown in the trailer are shots of players hunting and exploring different biomes such as a desert or a snowy mountain and a person

Fly around using colorful balloons. Apparently, you will also be able to cook delicious meals and explore under the sea as a mermaid. Looks like you’ll be busy Hello kittyTropical island! The game will also fully support consoles.

Of course, this is not the case the first Hello kitty video game. In reality, Hello kitty It has even appeared in the past animal crossing games. But it looks like this might be the biggest and most advanced one out there Hello kitty game and focus on it Comfortable life sim The features and gameplay seem to be the perfect choice for these characters. the stranger, 2006 episode of South Park straight pA fictional game appeared then name of the thing Hello Kitty Island Adventure. Now, it’s a real thing. What a world we live in.

Hello Kitty Island Adventure Releases on Apple Arcade on July 28 and will be playable on supported iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Mac, and Apple TV.