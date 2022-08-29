Galaxy Tab S8 gets Android 12L update (One UI 4.1.1) with better multitasking

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 he is Samsung’s first device to launch with One UI 4.1.1 based on Android 12L on board. right Now , Galaxy Tab S8 her chain Became the first batch of tablets to get Android 12L (One UI 4.1.1) Update in Europe and South Korea.

In Europe, the latest Galaxy Tab S8 software update comes with a firmware version X70xBXXU2AVH2while the Galaxy Tab S8 + Is to get it with the firmware version X80xBXXU2AVH5. The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra It gets updated with the firmware version X90xBXXU2AVH2. The update that also brings a file August 2022 security patchAvailable for cell phones and Wi-Fi only on the Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8 + and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra.

Galaxy Tab S8 Android 12L (One UI 4.1.1) Features

The Android 12 for The update brings the same thing Taskbar feature that debuted with Galaxy Z Fold 4. It stays at the bottom of the screen and allows faster switching between apps and more efficient multitasking. Allows apps to open in split screen or popup mode quickly. It can also be used to install and open your most used pairs of apps.

A new two-finger gesture can be used to switch between full screen and split screen view. Using the app handle, apps can be opened in a floating window or split screen. new program Allows app names to be displayed in the Edge panel.

with One UI 4.1.1The Galaxy Tab S8 series can extract text from any image, share it with any app, or translate text into a different language. Currently, Chinese, French, German, Italian, Korean, Portuguese and Spanish are supported. Moreover, suggested actions are shown based on the text extracted from the images.

Samsung Also implemented a feature that allows users to set a different caller background for each contact. Where Google Duo is integrated into Google MeetPeople can use this app to make individual or group video calls. With Samsung keyboard, people can enter a larger selection of emojis, stickers and kaomoji.

The new version of the My Files app can search for information inside files. For example, you can search for a phone number, and the app will come up with that information even if it’s stored in a photo or document. You can also filter and sort the files on the search results page.

In the Samsung Internet Web browser, bookmarks can be rearranged by dragging and dropping their icon. Bookmarks can be sorted between folders. Users can also edit a set of wallpapers for their lock screen and change their selection even after choosing a set of wallpapers as their device’s lock screen background.

