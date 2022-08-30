we will, Just like Wii U The Nintendo 3DS also received a system firmware update today. This quiets the unit up to 11.16.0-48. It’s again another “stability” update. There were also some other minor tweaks.

Like the Wii U update, this also happens to be the first patch for the 3DS in 2022. Here are the official patch notes, courtesy of the Nintendo support page:

Version 11.16.0-48U (29 August 2022)

Further improvements were made to overall system stability and other minor tweaks to improve the user experience.

[3DS Firmware Update] Firmware 11.16.0-48 released for all 3DS models. This may be related to the upcoming closing of adding funds in the online store. updated:

– Electronic shop

– Internet browser

– Buddy system unit

– NATIVE_FIRM Details are currently scarce. Waiting for more information. https://t.co/jXm3h3kruM – OatmealDome (OatmealDome) August 30 2022

Again, this corresponds to the latest phase of the 3DS eShop shutdown, which removes the use of prepaid cards.

