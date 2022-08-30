Another stability update delivered
we will, Just like Wii U The Nintendo 3DS also received a system firmware update today. This quiets the unit up to 11.16.0-48. It’s again another “stability” update. There were also some other minor tweaks.
Like the Wii U update, this also happens to be the first patch for the 3DS in 2022. Here are the official patch notes, courtesy of the Nintendo support page:
Version 11.16.0-48U (29 August 2022)
- Further improvements were made to overall system stability and other minor tweaks to improve the user experience.
Again, this corresponds to the latest phase of the 3DS eShop shutdown, which removes the use of prepaid cards.
Have you downloaded this update yet? Did you notice anything else? Leave a comment below.
[source en-americas-support.nintendo.com]
“Hipster-friendly explorer. Award-winning coffee fanatic. Analyst. Problem solver. Troublemaker.”
More Stories
Galaxy Tab S8 gets Android 12L update (One UI 4.1.1) with better multitasking
Ryzen 9 7950X for $799, Ryzen 9 7900X for $549, Ryzen 7 7700X for $449, Ryzen 5 7600X for $299
How many people are still actively playing MultiVersus one month after its massive launch?