AMD teases RDNA3 and reveals price and release date for Ryzen 7000 CPUs

AMD revealed price, performance, some release dates, and more about its upcoming RDNA 3 graphics cards and Ryzen 7000 series processors in action. Live broadcast “Together we invite you” on Monday.

Four CPUs using the new Zen 4 desktop processing architecture (codenamed “Raphael”) will launch on September 27, 2022. The flagship Ryzen 9 7950X chip will cost $699 at launch and feature 16 cores, 32 threads, and a boost clock of 5.7. gigahertz.

The other three processors include the Ryzen 9 7900X (12 cores, 24 threads, 5.6 GHz) for $549, the Ryzen 7 7700X (8 cores, 16 threads, 5.3 GHz) for $399, and the budget Ryzen 5 7600X (6 cores, 12 A thread and 5.3 GHz for $299. During the presentation, AMD claimed that Zen4 processors have a 13 percent increase in IPC over the previous generation Zen 3 (the Ryzen 5000 series), up from 8-10 percent from the alleged rise when the engineering was teased. at Computex 2022.

Other claims include up to a 29 percent increase in single-thread performance, but take these predictions with a pinch of salt until they are released publicly and made available for external measurement. Some of the estimated increases are vague, such as a 6 to 35 percent performance increase in games when comparing the new Ryzen 9 7950X to its predecessor, the Ryzen 9 5950X.

In terms of how long-time market rival Intel fits this, AMD compared its latest performance to that of the Intel i9-12900K in the V-Ray benchmark where the Zen 4 processor showed up to 47 percent better performance per watt, and a potential improvement of 57 percent. percent in RayTrac. Just remember, this is one standard among many and AMDs concern to make this launch attractive to consumers looking to upgrade their desktop PCs. We will get a more accurate picture of performance comparison when neutral benchmark tests can be performed.

While he’s absent from the show, AMD’s website confirms that all four Ryzen 7000 storage units will have Radeon RDNA 2 graphics integrated. Each Raphael CPU will feature two graphics cores, each with 64 streaming processors, with a boost clock of up to 2.2GHz. Before anyone gets excited about the gaming capabilities, you’re unlikely to want to forego a full desktop graphics card in favor of this compact alternative, as the integrated GPU will only be enough for tasks like basic content creation and display output.

There are a few important things from the show to note if you be Planning to upgrade or build a new PC anytime soon. First, this generation of AMD processors will use the AM5 socket platform, which means you will have to upgrade the motherboard. Pricing for AM5 motherboards will start at $125, and they will be supported at least until 2025, well coinciding with the expected launch of the Zen 5 in 2024.

“We expect AM4 and AM5 to be together for some time”

This does not mean that AM4 is over. “We expect AM4 and AM5 to co-exist for some time,” Lisa Su said during the show. “You should expect that, as with AM4, we will build the entire AM5 stack, but it will take some time to build and we want to make sure the cost points are correct, as always.” He. She Do It means you’ll also need to plan to upgrade your system memory, since AM5 adopts DDR5 RAM and drops DDR4 support.

The processors weren’t the only announcement as we also got a glimpse of the next generation of Radeon graphics cards. The AMD Radeon RX 7000 series will be based on a 5nm process node, and the flagship model is supposed to feature a Navi 31 GPU with 12,288 stream processors and up to 24GB of GDDR6 memory, although this is still speculative information. AMD’s generosity of information about its new processors didn’t extend to upcoming graphics cards.

AMD CEO Lisa Sue reiterated earlier claims that the new GPU architecture will deliver 50 percent performance per watt increase over RDNA 2, and confirmed during the presentation that at least one Radeon 7000 device is running and running tests, noting His performance looks “absolutely great”. ”

The design looks identical to that of the previous generation flagship cards, with an all-black color scheme and RGB lighting similar to the Radeon RX 6950XT. The next-generation model seen during the presentation was not named, nor was the power connector shown, although the triple-fan design and card thickness suggest this would be a high-end model.

Other features to expect are advanced chipset encapsulation, redesigned compute units, improved graphics pipeline, and next-generation AMD Infinity cache. The next generation of AMD Radeon graphics cards are also slated to arrive by the end of the year, although no specific launch date has been announced.