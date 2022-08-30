Cover Revealed – God of War Ragnarok

God of War Ragnarök is set to end the Norse era of the series, an epic that saw Kratos atone for his troublesome past by becoming a more conscientious deity and (moderately) affectionate father. In the upcoming sequel, Kratos and Atreus must avoid a predictable disaster, invite old and new friends to succeed against Asgard, and hopefully prevent an all-out war.

I spoke with veteran God of War veteran and newly appointed director Eric Williams as well as some of the leading UX, combat, and level designers about their experience crafting the long-awaited sequel and the most significant upcoming changes to the Action and Exploration episodes. On top of that, you’ll learn about Kratos’ gadgets/games, a dwarf world like never before and feel to live in, the unprecedented number of accessibility features available at launch, and some quality of life updates, including new navigation mechanics.

