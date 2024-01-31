Google will soon offer a ChatGPT Plus-like subscription for Bard

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Bard is currently free to use, but Bard Advanced will run on the company's more powerful Gemini Ultra AI model.

He will be able to perform very complex tasks.

Google has high revenue from subscriptions right now. Alphabet just reported its Q4 2023 earnings, and subscriptions across the board surpassed $15 billion annually. The company plans to increase these numbers further with a new premium subscription to Bard conversational AI.

Google announced Bard Advanced in December. It will be the company's most advanced AI assistant powered by the new Gemini Ultra architecture. Gemini, Google's multimodal AI, has three versions. Ultra is designed for highly complex tasks, and with Bard Advanced, users will have access to AI that can quickly understand and act on different types of information, including text, images, audio, video, and code.

During its Q4 earnings call on Tuesday, Google announced that Bard Advanced will be available to users as a subscription.

“It (Bard) is now powered by Gemini Pro, which is much more capable of things like understanding, summarizing, thinking, coding and planning. It is now available in more than 40 languages ​​and more than 230 countries around the world. In the future, we will roll out a more advanced version to subscribers powered by Gemini Ultra.”

Google hasn't shared any other details about the cost of Bard Advanced or details about the release date. However, the company previously revealed that it will launch the new AI sometime this year. It should become available to early testers before seeing a wider rollout.

Google Bard is currently free to use compared to ChatGPT, which offers a $20 subscription tier called ChatGPT Plus. We believe the Bard Advanced will also be priced in a similar range.