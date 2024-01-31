Free PlayStation Plus games for February 2024 revealed

PlayStation has it unveil The next batch of free games for PlayStation Plus subscribers. Most notably, the February lineup includes Foamstars, a new 4v4 multiplayer shooter that will launch on February 6. Foamstars will be joined by another multiplayer shooter, Rollerdrome, and action-RPG Steelrising for 2022. All PS Plus subscribers will be able to claim all three freebies starting February 6.

PlayStation Plus games for February 2024

Foamstars is a brand new game published by Square Enix, and although it has a Splatoon vibe, there are some big differences between it and Nintendo's colorful multiplayer shooter.

There is a heavy emphasis on manipulating your soap arsenal to control the battlefield, where you can benefit from soaking the battlefield in suds. Each character has a unique Superstar skill to master, and the game will launch with three multiplayer game modes – Smash the Star, Happy Bath Survival, and Rubber Duck Party – and three maps for each mode. It's not just a PvP game, there will also be PvE modes to try out. Square Enix already has the first year of content lined up for Foamstars, and you can expect new cosmetics, playable characters, maps, and modes to be added after launch.

Following the success of side skating game OlliOlli World, developer Roll7 has replaced the deck with some fancy shoes in Rollerdrome. Imagine if Max Payne had skates, and you'll have a good idea of ​​what to expect from this game. “Roll7 creates an excellent mix of fast and fun gameplay systems to engage with, using some of the best elements of skateboarding games to put a different spin on third-person shooters,” Phil Hornshaw wrote at Rollerdrome.

Finally, Steelrising is a fun Souls-like adventure with a Parisian clockwork design. All the hallmarks of the genre are here, from stamina bars to brutal boss fights with telegraphed moves for a comfortingly familiar experience. If you're wary of games like this, the good news is that Steelrising has several difficulty options, allowing you to fine-tune the game to your taste. You can have enough of a challenge to keep things interesting or feel like an unstoppable robot while playing by playing with these options.

Available from February 6th to March 4th