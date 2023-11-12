Answers to crossword and sudoku puzzles online for 11/11/2023

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that match the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.
Crossword
USA Today Crossword
Play USA Today Crossword puzzle.
Los Angeles Times Crossword
Today’s Crossword (Macmill)
Daily commuter crossword
Sudoku
Play USA Today Sudoku game.
mixture
Mixture: Vial taken from the investment facility
Answer: There have been more penalties in a hockey game than you can shake a stick at
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
Cryptographic puzzles
Celebrity coding
“Our veterans have accepted the responsibility to defend America and uphold our values when duty calls for it.” – Bill Schuster
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Encrypted quote
It was as if the world was covered in a crust of brown sugar and cinnamon. -Sarah Addison Allen
(Distributed by King Features)
Cryptotype
If some unconventional poets like to write every line backwards, then I say they write backwards.
(Distributed by King Features)
Other puzzles
Confused
Rice cake, corn and pork soup
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
Lexico
Cataract, marked, rotated, dug, trench
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Kenken
Scrabblegrams
7 little words
- Lead
- Dirty
- db
- Shadow of a person
- malachite
- Transportation
- Insignificance
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Find the words
Experimental music
(Distributed by the Creators Syndicate)
