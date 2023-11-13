November 13, 2023

Samsung’s One UI 6.0 update release dates for compatible devices have been revealed

Len Houle November 13, 2023

Samsung has, so far, released the stable Android 14 (One UI 6.0) update for the Galaxy S23 series in most major markets. It is a beta test of the One UI 6.0 interface on several other Galaxy A, Galaxy S, and Galaxy Z series phones, and the company is expected to release the stable One UI 6.0 update for most phones before the end of the year. But when exactly will this rollout for each model start? The company has now shared the One UI 6.0 release schedule for several compatible Galaxy devices.

the Official community manager The Samsung Community forum has shared the One UI 6.0 update release schedule. However, note that this timeline is for the European market only, and release dates will likely vary for other markets/countries around the world. The Galaxy S23 series has already received the update, and next in line are the Galaxy A14 5G, Galaxy A34, Galaxy A54, Galaxy S22 series, Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Z Flip 5, and Galaxy Z Fold 5.

You can see full release schedule estimates below.

Week 43

  • Galaxy S23: 10/30/2023 [Released]
  • Galaxy S23+: 10/30/2023 [Released]
  • Galaxy S23 Ultra: 10/30/2023 [Released]

Week 45

  • Galaxy A14 5G: hesitant
  • Galaxy A34: 11/13/2023
  • Galaxy A54: 11/13/2023
  • Galaxy S22: 11/15/2023
  • Galaxy S22+: 11/15/2023
  • Galaxy S22 Ultra: 11/15/2023
  • Galaxy S23 FE: 11/20/2023
  • Galaxy Z Flip 5: 11/13/2023
  • Galaxy Z Fold 5: 11/13/2023

Check out all the new One UI 6.0 features and changes in the in-depth video below.

Week 46

  • Galaxy A13 5G: 11/20/2023
  • Galaxy A33 5G: 11/20/2023
  • Galaxy A52: 11/27/2023
  • Galaxy A52s 5G: 11/27/2023
  • Galaxy A53 5G: 11/20/2023
  • Galaxy A72: 11/30/2023
  • Galaxy S21: 11/20/2023
  • Galaxy S21+: 11/20/2023
  • Galaxy S21 Ultra: 11/20/2023
  • Galaxy S21 FE: 11/24/2023
  • Galaxy Z Flip 4: 11/20/2023
  • Galaxy Z Fold 4: 11/20/2023
Week 47

  • Galaxy A13: 11/27/2023
  • Galaxy A14: Date not specified
  • Galaxy A23 5G: 11/27/2023
  • Galaxy A25 5G: 01.12.2023
  • Galaxy A52 5G: Date not specified
  • Galaxy Tab A7 Lite: Date not specified
  • Galaxy Z Flip 3: 11/27/2023
  • Galaxy Z Fold 3: 11/27/2023

Week 48

Week 49

  • Galaxy Xcover 5: 08.12.2023

hesitant

  • Galaxy A05s: Date not specified

The Galaxy A13 5G, Galaxy A33, Galaxy A52, Galaxy A52 5G, Galaxy A52s 5G, Galaxy A72, Galaxy S21 series, Galaxy S21 FE, Galaxy Z Flip 4, and Galaxy Z Fold 4 are likely to get the One UI 6.0 stable update in the 46th week of this year. In Week 47, the Galaxy A13, Galaxy A14, Galaxy A23 5G, Galaxy A25 5G, Galaxy A52 5G, Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, Galaxy Z Flip 3, and Galaxy Z Fold 3 are expected to receive the One UI 6.0 update.

The Galaxy A04s will likely get the Android 14 update in week 47 of this year, while the Galaxy Note that these dates are only estimates for Europe, and actual release dates may and will vary across markets and countries.

Thank you for the advice, Federico Lombardo!

