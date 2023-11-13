Samsung’s One UI 6.0 update release dates for compatible devices have been revealed

Samsung has, so far, released the stable Android 14 (One UI 6.0) update for the Galaxy S23 series in most major markets. It is a beta test of the One UI 6.0 interface on several other Galaxy A, Galaxy S, and Galaxy Z series phones, and the company is expected to release the stable One UI 6.0 update for most phones before the end of the year. But when exactly will this rollout for each model start? The company has now shared the One UI 6.0 release schedule for several compatible Galaxy devices.

the Official community manager The Samsung Community forum has shared the One UI 6.0 update release schedule. However, note that this timeline is for the European market only, and release dates will likely vary for other markets/countries around the world. The Galaxy S23 series has already received the update, and next in line are the Galaxy A14 5G, Galaxy A34, Galaxy A54, Galaxy S22 series, Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Z Flip 5, and Galaxy Z Fold 5.

You can see full release schedule estimates below.

Week 43

Galaxy S23: 10/30/2023 [Released]

Galaxy S23+: 10/30/2023 [Released]

Galaxy S23 Ultra: 10/30/2023 [Released]

Week 45

Galaxy A14 5G: hesitant

Galaxy A34: 11/13/2023

Galaxy A54: 11/13/2023

Galaxy S22: 11/15/2023

Galaxy S22+: 11/15/2023

Galaxy S22 Ultra: 11/15/2023

Galaxy S23 FE: 11/20/2023

Galaxy Z Flip 5: 11/13/2023

Galaxy Z Fold 5: 11/13/2023

Check out all the new One UI 6.0 features and changes in the in-depth video below.

Week 46

Galaxy A13 5G: 11/20/2023

Galaxy A33 5G: 11/20/2023

Galaxy A52: 11/27/2023

Galaxy A52s 5G: 11/27/2023

Galaxy A53 5G: 11/20/2023

Galaxy A72: 11/30/2023

Galaxy S21: 11/20/2023

Galaxy S21+: 11/20/2023

Galaxy S21 Ultra: 11/20/2023

Galaxy S21 FE: 11/24/2023

Galaxy Z Flip 4: 11/20/2023

Galaxy Z Fold 4: 11/20/2023

Week 47

Galaxy A13: 11/27/2023

Galaxy A14: Date not specified

Galaxy A23 5G: 11/27/2023

Galaxy A25 5G: 01.12.2023

Galaxy A52 5G: Date not specified

Galaxy Tab A7 Lite: Date not specified

Galaxy Z Flip 3: 11/27/2023

Galaxy Z Fold 3: 11/27/2023

Week 48

Week 49

Galaxy Xcover 5: 08.12.2023

hesitant

Galaxy A05s: Date not specified

Thank you for the advice, Federico Lombardo!