Random: Smash Bros. is unlikely to happen. Melee HD, according to former Nintendo employees

There has been a lot of demand for Nintendo to revive the GameCube hit Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Melee, but according to former Nintendo of America employees Kit Ellis and Krysta Yang, that likely won’t happen. in A recent episode of their podcast, the pair answered a question asked about the possibility of Smash Bros. Ultimate. Melee in HD – totally rule it out.

Krysta is confident that “it will never happen, 100%,” with Kit repeating this – explaining how Melee was a “Mother 3-level game” during their time at Nintendo, where if it was mentioned, “You [would] Kind of tense.” Apparently, visualizing the ruckus “within Nintendo” and having to deal with it was considered a “nightmare.”

Krista: “There are so many negative things from Nintendo’s perspective about Melee that it’s like… now she has ‘black market simulation’ about her and all this other stuff Nintendo doesn’t like…”

Kit added how the Melee community likely wouldn’t respond well to the changes if a new release was given the green light:

several: “I think one of the reasons this game wasn’t done is how annoying the community is about it. If I changed even one small detail about this game, it would be like, ‘Oh, this game isn’t workable.'” “

Krista: “There’s no way you can satisfy the enthusiasm of this community and I think Nintendo knows that very well.”

The pair believed a game like this would only lead to “more headaches” for Nintendo and stated how the best approach was to “sweep it under the rug” – where “don’t talk about Melee”, let the community do its own thing, and you “move on”.

