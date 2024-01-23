Shuhei Yoshida is looking forward to the Phenomena Palworld for Pokemon with Guns for PS5

participation in Payment yard on

Over the weekend, a game briefly described as “multiplayer Pokémon with guns” was released, shattering sales records and concurrent player numbers in a shocking surprise. In the worldas it's called, has become a huge phenomenon and one of the most popular games on the planet, all without the help of PlayStation players.

But that may be about to change if Shohei gets his way. Palworld is currently available in Early Access on Xbox One, Series X|S, and PC. It's not exclusive, and Tokyo-based Pocketpair's stated position on the PS5 as a platform is that it will “take it into account during development.” Sony has undoubtedly noticed the title's meteoric success, the evidence of which has been spotted PlayStation Lifestylewith indie head Shuhei Yoshida giving the game a digital nod.

Yoshida congratulated the developer on the amazing launch, in response to A tweet Posted by Pocketpair. Then a fan asked him to work on bringing the game to PS5 in the future. Yoshida replied with a simple word.Yes” before mentioning Jingwen Zhu, Executive Director of PlayStation Partner Development in China and Japan.

Since its launch on Friday, January 19, Palworld has been sold out Five million copies At an astonishing rate of about 86,000 per hour. It has beaten the all-time concurrent player count of heavy hitters like Elden Ring, Cyberpunk 2077, and Baldur's Gate 3, with 1.29 million concurrent players. Its gameplay concepts seem to have struck a chord, but they may not live long enough to make it to PlayStation anyway; AI-assisted plagiarism allegations It's already up in the air, and the controversial Nintendo has yet to respond.

What do you think about the possibility of Palworld coming to PS5 one day? Does it sound like something you might be interested in? Let us know in the comments section below.