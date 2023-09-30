Counter-Strike 2 lacks Mac support, and CS:GO update for macOS has stopped

Valve released this week Counter Strike 2an upcoming free upgrade for owners Counter Strike: Global Offensivebut Mac owners were left in a dilemma on launch day, as an upgrade broke the game and there appeared to be no macOS version coming.



The title’s release on Wednesday resulted in a 26GB update for everyone who has it CS: Go, including Mac users, but after installation, macOS users quickly discover that the update essentially makes the game unplayable because Steam subsequently attempts to launch a Windows executable file. Some users had to hire a the alternative solution To reflect change and access CS: GoBut it’s less than ideal.

Valve has quietly removed the macOS code Steam Counter strike Product pagewhile the only reference to this omission is to Counter Strike 2 appears in Valve’s official FAQ. A question about Mac support is answered with the answer: “No. CS2 is not available for Mac at this time,” but does not provide any additional information.

Regardless, it appears that Valve failed to adequately warn Mac users, many of whom have spent thousands of hours on the job CS: Go Hundreds of dollars were spent on purchasing inventory. A Mac gamer is running Reddit books:

I have about 6,000 hours of CS:GO, which equates to $500 worth of inventory. Am I supposed to leave it all behind now? Just cherish them as memories from the past that will never be experienced again? I really thought Valve was going to release a macOS CS2 version as well. They have publicly condemned Windows’ gaming monopoly in the past. With MacOS Sonoma, Apple’s powerful silicon chips, and Apple making strides to make gaming possible on Macs (and Valve’s commitment to making its games accessible to everyone) I guess we didn’t see this coming. Or maybe we did, but we were stubborn. I think with Valve’s beloved Steam Deck, macOS has become redundant for them as a way to challenge the Windows gaming monopoly. I’m sorry guys to hear this, but I’m so disappointed right now, in myself and Valve. I’m sure most CS:GO players were just as excited and hopeful as I was when the game launched.

Counter Strike: Global Offensive It’s one of the most popular and long-running games on macOS, with a large community following, so the lack of support and transparency from Valve for Mac users who upgrade to Counter Strike 2 It’s even more confusing.



Based on recent updates to CS2 macOS repository, some users believe a Mac version under development, but it will likely be related to Rosetta 2 rather than the version that supports Apple silicon natively. With no word on the matter from Valve, this remains just speculation.

The long-rumored game, which was officially announced in March, updates several much-loved maps, and uses Valve’s in-house Source 2 engine, which features sharper textures, more realistic lighting, and new geometry. We’ve reached out to Valve for comment on this story and will update readers if we hear back.

(Thanks Scott!)