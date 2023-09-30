October 1, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

YouTube Music rolls out automatic podcast downloads

YouTube Music rolls out automatic podcast downloads

Len Houle September 30, 2023 2 min read

Following the news that Google Podcasts will be shutting down next year, YouTube Music now has the ability to automatically download podcasts.

To enable, visit the View page and tap the new settings gear icon to “Save/D to Library”. This moves the Turn Automatic Downloads button up and it will instantly download the latest episode to your device for offline listening.

Starting today, episodes you’ve finished listening will no longer be automatically deleted. It is possible that files will be deleted after a new episode is available/downloaded or after a specific increment of time, such as a full day, but we are unable to test this yet.

Download YouTube music podcasts automatically
Download YouTube music podcasts automatically

There is no setting for automatic removal at this time, which is essential for other customers. For example, Google Podcasts has a “Remove completed episodes” preference that lets you set an increment: after 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days. This application also provides control to “remove incomplete episodes”.

Automatic downloads work on a per-view (and per-device) basis, so you have to enable them individually. Google Podcasts offers a dedicated auto download page to quickly toggle downloads on/off. The rough equalizer in YouTube Music goes to the Library tab > Podcasts > Downloaded filter for management with individual lists.

We’re seeing automatic podcast downloads with YouTube Music version 6.21 for Android And internal control Department.

The big feature that many have been waiting for is subscription via RSS as this would turn YouTube Music into a live podcast player that doesn’t require demos to create and upload video versions first, although Google is also working on auto-streaming. Hopefully the first will come soon.

See also  Open-world action MMORPG ArcheAge II announced for console and PC

More on YouTube Music:

FTC: We use automatic affiliate links to earn income. more.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Counter-Strike 2 lacks Mac support, and CS:GO update for macOS has stopped

September 30, 2023 Len Houle
3 min read

The video game release calendar for October is a bit stacked

September 29, 2023 Len Houle
2 min read

Discord has been disabled, and affected users are seeing a “Blocked” message.

September 29, 2023 Len Houle

You may have missed

2 min read

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s granddaughter is more obsessed with his pet horses than she is with him

September 30, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
5 min read

NASA’s next stop: an asteroid named after the Egyptian god of chaos

September 30, 2023 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Gabe Kapler responds to Giants’ decision in farewell social media post – NBC Sports Bay Area & California

September 30, 2023 Joy Love
2 min read

YouTube Music rolls out automatic podcast downloads

September 30, 2023 Len Houle