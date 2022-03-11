March 11, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Hooray! Universal Studios Hollywood will have its own Super Nintendo World

Hooray! Universal Studios Hollywood will have its own Super Nintendo World

Len Houle March 11, 2022 2 min read

Hey Nintendo, we can’t believe we’ve ever questioned you. We thought you’d let another March 10 pass without a fuss, or worse – like Actively removing Mario stuff from our lives – But you proved us all wrong!

Today on this Mario day, we have an exciting new announcement: Super Nintendo World, after its success at Universal Studios Japan, is coming to the US as well.

And… that’s all we know! Will it be a similar experience to the Japanese one, which focuses heavily on the overall look of Super Mario with one or two ride experiences and cafes, or will it be Big Rollercoasters? Mostly not. But don’t you like riding a rocket from Super Mario Sunshine? or the small shopping cart from donkey kong? or literally any of the files Mario Kart 8 tracks? C’mooon!!

Nintendo’s Head of Portfolio Management for Third Parties, John Vignucci, posted a photo of the park in action:

you may Read all about the Japanese game Super Nintendo World by clicking hereThen tell us which bits you’d like to see in the US version! Is it food? the goods? cuddly frog life? It’s a frog, isn’t it? He told us it was a toad.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Elden Ring’s minimal user interface and HUD have become a heated debate

March 11, 2022 Len Houle
4 min read

Android update adds new features to Messages, Photos, and more

March 10, 2022 Len Houle
2 min read

Konami announces Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection For Switch

March 10, 2022 Len Houle

You may have missed

2 min read

Joe Millionaire’s Kurt Sawers has already been separated from the eventual winner

March 11, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
4 min read

Forget the mammoth – these scientists are working to revive the extinct Christmas Island rat by editing its DNA

March 11, 2022 Cheryl Riley
4 min read

Lucas: Virginia ACCT . Quick Reactions

March 11, 2022 Joy Love
2 min read

Hooray! Universal Studios Hollywood will have its own Super Nintendo World

March 11, 2022 Len Houle