Razer’s new streaming accessories help make you look even better

Razer’s new triple lineup of products aims to make you look like you’re streaming your best self. While you’re at a desk, the $249.99 Razer Audio Mixer offers four channels of audio control along with a variety of audio processing options, and the new $299 Key Light Chroma will keep you lit during streams. But if you’re after something portable and portable, Razer is also launching a $99 Seiren Bluetooth lapel microphone for vlogging on the go.

The audio mixer Offers an all-in-one interface to control audio while broadcasting, competing with the likes GoXLR by TC Helicon. Most of its interface is used by 4 sliders, each of which controls one audio channel, which allows you to set the relative volumes of the microphone with games, background music, etc. There is a mute switch for each channel, as well as a beep button if you want to censor your dirty language.

The audio mixer connections include the XLR microphone input, the optical input, USB-C, and the 3.5mm line-in and out ports. On the front there is another pair of 3.5 mm jacks for headphones and microphones. The mixer can be controlled using Razer’s Synapse software and also allows you to apply effects like reverb or reverb to your voice. It requires a PC with Windows 10 or higher to work, but it can also handle audio from game consoles.

Meanwhile, the Seiren Bluetooth lapel microphone is designed to provide a flexible, low-profile way to record audio on the go. It clips on to your clothes, has an omnidirectional microphone, and comes with a wind sock to help with choppy sounds or background noise whether you’re outside or indoors. Provides a battery life of up to six hours, which Engadget Notes It drops to four if you turn on the AI-based noise cancellation feature.

Finally, there is the $299 Key Light Chroma, which appears to be a competitor to Elgato’s $199 Key. Razer says its model offers up to 2,800 lumens of brightness, adjustable colors and white temperatures, and an included stand to mount it on your desk. The lighting can also sync with other Razer Chroma devices to keep your office’s RGB light display consistent.

The Razer Audio Mixer, Razer Seiren BT, and Razer Key Light Chroma are now available from Razer and authorized dealers.