Where to find Illumise in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC

The Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Teal Mask DLC brings back some older Bug-type Pokemon, like Generation 3’s Volbeat. Here’s how to find this Firefly Pokemon around Kitakami.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Teal Mask DLC takes place in the land of Kitakami, inspired by rural Japan across the sprawling countryside.

As such, many returning Pokémon will find themselves at home among the forests and rivers that populate the land. Insect-type Pokémon in particular are popular around Kitakami, with many returning like Yanma and Heracross.

Along with these returning Pokémon come Illumise and its counterpart Volbeat, which has proven to be a bit of a disappointment, but is a rather interesting pair of Generation III Bug-types. Here’s how trainers can find Illumise while traveling around Kitakami.

Where to find Illumise in the Teal Mask DLC

According to Illumise’s Pokedex entry, it lives in grassy areas and It appears only at night. However, unlike Volbeat, Illumise is not a rare spawnso trainers should encounter one fairly quickly at night.

To switch the time to night in Kitakami, Players must first finish the main quest Time will progress naturally like the base game.

Illuminise spawns at night in the following areas:

Kitakami Road (before and after the bus station)

Apple Hills

Mossville Confluence

Timeless Woods (rocky grassy area to the south)

The Pokemon Company

Does Illumise evolve in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet?

Unfortunately, Illumise has not gained new development In Pokemon Crimson and Purple. As such, it’s a bit difficult to recommend catching Illumise apart from registering it in the Pokedex.

It’s also important to note that while Illumise and Volbeat are related to each other in the game’s lore, they do not share any in-game connection through development.

In terms of its use in battle, Illumise’s stats are rather lackluster for a Pokemon without an evolution. With a base stat total of 430, many of her stats struggle to help her hold her own. Although her Special Attack base of 73 and Speed ​​of 85 isn’t too bad, she will have a hard time overcoming and surviving most difficult encounters.

The Pokemon Company

And there you have it! That’s everything you need to know about finding Illumise in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Check out some helpful Pokemon Scarlet & Violet guides below:

