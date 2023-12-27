The Baldur's Gate 3 player creates an army of spiders in his party

A Baldur's Gate 3 player has revealed how to create a collection of twelve monstrous spiders, which they can use to confront the dangers of the Forgotten Realms.

Baldur's Gate 3 allows players to unleash the power of nature on their enemies, whether it's through the primal magic of a Druid or through a Ranger's friendship with the animals in the game world and teaming up with them against monsters.

While animals may not seem like powerful allies against Mind Flayers or dragons, they can surprise you with just how powerful they are. The Druid's Wild Shape ability is a great example, as their bear form allows them to tear apart enemies with ease.

It is also possible to use the power of spiders and insects, and although they may appear weaker than normal animals, they are still capable of taking down enemy monsters with their sheer numbers and predatory hunger.

Larian Studios Man, look at all these mistakes…

A Baldur's Gate 3 player created a small spider army for their party

User on Baldur's Gate 3 Reddit He uploaded a video showing their unique party, which consists of twelve different spiders. This may seem like a Baldur's Gate 3 model would work, but it's actually possible using class abilities.

“Level 3 Monster Master, use Guardian Companion and search for familiars to summon two spiders.” “Multi-class to druid, 2 levels, to use Wild Shape: Spider, do this for every party member, and you'll have 12 spiders,” the OP explained when asked about their method.

This method allows you to unleash a horde of spiders, but this does not necessarily mean that you will have an incredibly powerful group. While the group will have the advantage of the action economy, individual characters will be very weak, especially in the game.

Then again, a spider-centric party would make a fun challenge. Baldur's Gate 3 players are obsessed with beating Honor Mode in unusual ways, so a Lolth-approved spider army will be a fun one.

The beauty of Baldur's Gate 3 is that it allows players to approach its quests in strange ways. Wiping out a Goblin camp or Druid Grove with a swarm of spiders is something most games wouldn't allow, but in Baldur's Gate 3, the developers are practically urging you to do it.

